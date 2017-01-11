Map: The 25 Pet-Friendliest Rental Markets in America

A new report by real estate listings site Trulia confirms what the pet-loving people of San Francisco have likely known for a while now: the city is one of the most pet-friendly places to live. Specifically, Trulia has named San Francisco as No. 1 in its ranking of the 25 most pet-friendly rental markets in the country due to the city's plentiful pet-friendly landlords, low pet fees at apartments, and high concentrations of pet stores and pet services. Now if San Francisco landlords would only lower their rent fees for humans.

The site said it searched through all of its listings in each market to evaluate its pet-friendliness based on those three factors, seeing as it's already hard to find a new apartment, let alone one that will welcome your furry friend, or friends, too. Along with SF, the top five pet-friendliest markets include Seattle, Denver, Oakland, and Portland, Ore. Check out Trulia's map right here: