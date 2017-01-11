Get Ready for More Muni Fare Hikes in July

School Coupon Booklet (15 tickets)

Current: $11.25

July 1st: $15

In addition to the lovely fare hikes, the SFMTA is also increasing a long list of fees and fines, which you can learn all about in this comprehensive document, if you're interested in that sort of thing.

TL;DR;SF: prices keep going up.

