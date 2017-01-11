Get Ready for More Muni Fare Hikes in July

Even though fares just went up in September, the SFMTA announced that some -- but, luckily, not all -- Muni fares will increase, effective July 1st. Happy summer, everyone?
Among the changes are increases on discounted cash fares (for kids, seniors, and those with disabilities), adult "A" and "M" Fast Passes, and a handful of others, according the SFMTA. The $2.25 adult cash fare will remain the same. Here's a quick list of the increases:
Discount Cash Fair (kids, seniors, those with disabilities)
Current: $0.75
July 1st: $1
Adult "A" Fast Pass (Muni + BART within SF)
Current: $80
July 1st: $83
Adult "M" Fast Pass (Muni only)
Current: $68
July 1st: $70
Disabled/Youth/Senior Monthly Muni Only Pass
Current: $24
July 1st: $25
Lifeline Monthly Pass (low income)
Current: $34
July 1st: $35
Cable Car Cash Fare (single ride)
Current: $6
July 1st: $7
School Coupon Booklet (15 tickets)
Current: $11.25
July 1st: $15
In addition to the lovely fare hikes, the SFMTA is also increasing a long list of fees and fines, which you can learn all about in this comprehensive document, if you're interested in that sort of thing.
TL;DR;SF: prices keep going up.
