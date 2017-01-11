Outside Lands Announces 2015 Lineup Including The Black Keys, Wilco & More

Start burying bottles of booze in Golden Gate Park, because Outside Lands' 2015 lineup is out. Announced on Tuesday, the lineup includes headliners like Elton John, Wilco, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, Kendrick Lamar, and a whole bunch more. Tickets for the eighth annual festival, going down in Golden Gate Park August 7-9, go on sale on March 26th at 10am.
Here's the full list that was just released:
- Elton John
- Mumford & Sons
- The Black Keys
- Sam Smith
- Kendrick Lamar
- Wilco
- Axwell & Ingrosso
- Tame Impala
- D'Angelo and The Vanguard
- St. Vincent
- Porter Robinson
- Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
- Billy Idol
- G-Eazy
- Hot Chip
- Slightly Stoopid
- Caribou
- Milky Chance
- Chet Faker
- The Devil Makes Three
- Nate Ruess
- ODESZA
- First Aid Kit
- Toro Y Moi
- RL Grime
- Lake Street Dive
- Mac DeMarco
- George Ezra
- Lindsey Stirling
- Iration
- Angus & Julia Stone
- DJ Mustard
- St. Paul and The Broken Bones
- Glass Animals
- Laura Marling
- James Bay
- Green Velvet & Claude VonStroke: Get Real
- Django Django
- Classixx
- Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
- Sky Ferreria
- Leon Bridges
- Robert DeLong
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- SZA
- Allah-Las
- Shakey Graves
- Dan Deacon
- Benjamin Booker
- Misterwives
- Langhorne Slim & The Law
- Ryn Weaver
- Broods
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Giraffage
- GIVERS
- Alvvays
- Twin Peaks
- The Family Crest
- The Revivalists
- METZ
- Strand of Oaks
- Speedy Ortiz
- Fantastic Negrito
- DMA's
- Natalie Prass
- Alex Bleeker & The Freaks
- The Sam Chase
- Devon Baldwin
- The Tropics
