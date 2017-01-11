Outside Lands Announces 2015 Lineup Including The Black Keys, Wilco & More

Start burying bottles of booze in Golden Gate Park, because Outside Lands' 2015 lineup is out. Announced on Tuesday, the lineup includes headliners like Elton John, Wilco, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, Kendrick Lamar, and a whole bunch more. Tickets for the eighth annual festival, going down in Golden Gate Park August 7-9, go on sale on March 26th at 10am.

Here's the full list that was just released:

Elton John

Mumford & Sons

The Black Keys

Sam Smith

Kendrick Lamar

Wilco

Axwell & Ingrosso

Tame Impala

D'Angelo and The Vanguard

St. Vincent

Porter Robinson

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Billy Idol

G-Eazy

Hot Chip

Slightly Stoopid

Caribou

Milky Chance

Chet Faker

The Devil Makes Three

Nate Ruess

ODESZA

First Aid Kit

Toro Y Moi

RL Grime

Lake Street Dive

Mac DeMarco

George Ezra

Lindsey Stirling

Iration

Angus & Julia Stone

DJ Mustard

St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Glass Animals

Laura Marling

James Bay

Green Velvet & Claude VonStroke: Get Real

Django Django

Classixx

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe

Sky Ferreria

Leon Bridges

Robert DeLong

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

SZA

Allah-Las

Shakey Graves

Dan Deacon

Benjamin Booker

Misterwives

Langhorne Slim & The Law

Ryn Weaver

Broods

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Giraffage

GIVERS

Alvvays

Twin Peaks

The Family Crest

The Revivalists

METZ

Strand of Oaks

Speedy Ortiz

Fantastic Negrito

DMA's

Natalie Prass

Alex Bleeker & The Freaks

The Sam Chase

Devon Baldwin

The Tropics



Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is also looking forward to seeing the Lollapalooza lineup announcement on Wednesday morning. Send news tips to him at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick