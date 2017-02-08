San Francisco Will Send Residents to Community College for Free

"Making City College free is going to provide opportunities for more San Franciscans to enter into the middle class and for more San Franciscans to stay in the middle class if they already are there," Kim said.

It's a particular issue in SF, which was once one of the top cities for income inequality in the country according to the Brookings Institution, a Washington policy research center. It's gone from the number 2 spot behind Atlanta in 2014 and 2015, to number 9 last year. One 2014 study compared its income inequality to that of Rwanda. While the city's made strides, there's still plenty of work to do, and class disparities are just one piece of the puzzle in a city with a booming tech industry and a looming housing crisis.