This Crazy Video Imagines a Bizarro San Francisco Without Hills

Next to its charming streetcars, astronomical rental prices, and corresponding hordes of homeless people, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its insanely steep hills -- the ones that can make riding a bike in the city a soul-crushing endeavor.

But what if some wizard suddenly made all those hills completely flat? Well, the above video by director Ross Ching and dancer Karen Cheng explores that idea by flipping the camera on its side and showing an illusory world where gravity isn't perpendicular to the ground, balls roll away for seemingly no reason, and Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" lean becomes a hell of a lot easier to do.