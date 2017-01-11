This Map Shows a Perfect Day on San Francisco's Muni System

Regardless of what city you're in, using public transportation can be a soul-sucking, brain-melting endeavor; just look at these people. As such, it's easy to forget how much work goes into making these commuter systems run every day -- until you watch 24 hours of San Francisco commutes packed into 60 seconds, that is.

The interactive visualization below was created by Danny Whalen, Co-founder of Remix, who took GTFS (General Transit Feed Specification) data published by the SFMTA and plotted it into CartoDB. In other words, he mapped out the scheduled service of San Francisco's entire Muni system over the course of a single weekday. The result is pretty mesmerizing: