San Francisco Water Manager Busted For Peeing In Drinking Water Reservoir

This isn't the first time someone's been "making water" in the water supply of a major West Coast city. A 19-year-old man was cited in April of last year for peeing into a 35-million-gallon water reservoir in Portland. City officials had planned to dump the water in the sewer system, but ultimately decided to use it for other purposes that would keep if from reaching peoples' taps, the AP reported.

Don't try this at home, kids, or urine big trouble.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is very appreciative of New York's amazing water supply. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.