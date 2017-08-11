The "Batkid Begins" Trailer is Out and It'll Probably Make You Cry

In November of 2013, 5-year-old Miles Scott donned a cape, mask, and protective gear and saved San Francisco -- or Gotham City -- from a host of villains, earning the title of Batkid for his strength, courage, and dream of becoming Batman for a day. And now, Warner Bros. has released a trailer for the documentary, "Batkid Begins," which chronicles the story of Scott, who was diagnosed with leukemia and whose wish of being the caped superhero came true, drawing tens of thousands of people to streets to cheer him on and inspiring people all over the world.
Even Batman will be wiping away tears with his cape after watching this. The movie will be released in select theaters on June 26th.
It's getting dusty in here...
