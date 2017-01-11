The Halal Guys Just Announced the Location of Their First SF Shop

About a year after first revealing plans to invade California as part of a massive global expansion, The Halal Guys -- NYC's legendary street meat-doused-in-sauce purveyor -- said it's now gearing up to give San Francisco its very own location sometime this summer, according to a report by Eater. That's right: get ready to ask for sooooooooooo much extra white sauce, SF.

The first of many locations planned for the Bay Area, this 1,900sqft brick-and-mortar outpost will open near Union Square in the Tenderloin; specifically, in the former Naan "N" Curry space at 340 O’Farrell Street, per the report. Halal Guys Director of Operations Renè Hjorth told the publication, "We know that late night is a big opportunity for us, so the location is ideal since it is nestled between some major nightclubs, and there are a lot of hotels around the area as well." Work on another Halal Guys restaurant is also underway in Berkeley.