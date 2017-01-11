The Halal Guys Just Announced the Location of Their First SF Shop

About a year after first revealing plans to invade California as part of a massive global expansion, The Halal Guys -- NYC's legendary street meat-doused-in-sauce purveyor -- said it's now gearing up to give San Francisco its very own location sometime this summer, according to a report by Eater. That's right: get ready to ask for sooooooooooo much extra white sauce, SF.
The first of many locations planned for the Bay Area, this 1,900sqft brick-and-mortar outpost will open near Union Square in the Tenderloin; specifically, in the former Naan "N" Curry space at 340 O’Farrell Street, per the report. Halal Guys Director of Operations Renè Hjorth told the publication, "We know that late night is a big opportunity for us, so the location is ideal since it is nestled between some major nightclubs, and there are a lot of hotels around the area as well." Work on another Halal Guys restaurant is also underway in Berkeley.
Best known for its famous street-meat carts on 53rd Street in Midtown Manhattan, The Halal Guys have set out to expand all over the world over the last several months, opening restaurants in Chicago, Houston, and the first two of its many planned SoCal locations in Long Beach and Costa Mesa. Yet another location is "coming soon" to LA's Koreatown, according to the company's website. Soon, the whole world will be covered in white sauce (and maybe some red spicy sauce, too), and we're more thank OK with that.
