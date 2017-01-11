There's Finally Such Thing as an All-Nacho Restaurant

It was a beautiful, bacon-filled day when America was blessed with an all-breakfast sandwich restaurant last summer, and now, there's finally such thing as a restaurant that's almost totally devoted to the triangular snack/meal/cheese and meat vehicles known as nachos. Dreams really do come true.

The restaurant, aptly titled Nachoria, opened earlier this month in the Bay Area city of Burlingame, CA, according to a report by SF Gate. The way it works is simple: you can choose a meat or veggie option (pollo asada, carne asada, shrimp, carnitas, battered white fish, ceviche, or vegetables) and the so-called "triangular art" purveyors there will serve it up on fried corn tortilla chips topped with a homemade cheese sauce, caramelized onions, green onions, roasted red peppers, and queso fresco. The eatery also offers tacos, quesadillas, and a few sides on its menu, but why in the world would you order anything other than nachos?