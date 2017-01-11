This Map Shows San Francisco's Ever-Skyrocketing Rents

The rent in San Francisco is too damn high. That's a given. And thanks to a new map by real estate listings site Zumper, we can see just how stupidly high rent prices are in neighborhoods across the city, and -- surprise! -- it ain't pretty.

The map (embedded below), shows the median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in several San Francisco neighborhoods based on Zumper's data from May. Neighborhoods on the east side of the city saw the highest prices, like the Financial District ($3,995), Mission Bay ($3,910), and SoMa ($3,700), while outer neighborhoods like Outer Sunset and Bernal Heights saw better deals. Well, relatively better deals.