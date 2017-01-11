This Map Shows San Francisco's Increasingly Outrageous Rents

Everyone knows San Francisco's rent is too damn high, and unfortunately, it just keeps getting worse, according to real estate listing site Zumper. As part of the site's analysis of recent prices, Zumper has released a new map detailing outrageously rents in neighborhoods across the city, and, well, it'll make even the greediest of NYC landlords blush.
The new map (embedded below), details the median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in neighborhoods based on Zumper's listing data this fall. As Zumper points out, you'll be tragically hard-pressed to find a deal -- if you can even call it that -- in the majority of San Francisco hoods. Get this: 28 out of the 54 neighborhoods examined had median monthly rents greater than than $3,000. Damn.
As you may suspect, rents were highest in areas like the Financial District ($4,180), Mission Bay ($3,970), and Soma ($3,890). Some of the lowest rates were seen in neighborhoods like Tenderloin, Bayview, and Outer Sunset, which all came in under $2,500 in August, according to Zumper. But good luck even affording that...
If you're not already crying, there's more. Turns out that San Francisco's rent actually reached a new peak, with prices for a 1 bedroom increasing by nearly 1% to an average of $3,530. With that, San Francisco handily maintained its position as the most expensive rental market in the nation this month, followed by New York and Boston.
Time to find a cardboard box and promptly sob into it.
