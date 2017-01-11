This Map Shows San Francisco's Increasingly Outrageous Rents

Everyone knows San Francisco's rent is too damn high, and unfortunately, it just keeps getting worse, according to real estate listing site Zumper. As part of the site's analysis of recent prices, Zumper has released a new map detailing outrageously rents in neighborhoods across the city, and, well, it'll make even the greediest of NYC landlords blush.

The new map (embedded below), details the median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in neighborhoods based on Zumper's listing data this fall. As Zumper points out, you'll be tragically hard-pressed to find a deal -- if you can even call it that -- in the majority of San Francisco hoods. Get this: 28 out of the 54 neighborhoods examined had median monthly rents greater than than $3,000. Damn.