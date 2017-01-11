This Map Shows the Stupidly High Rents Across SF Neighborhoods

Bad news, San Francisco. Just when you thought the rent couldn't get any damn higher, it did, and real estate site Zumper made a map to prove it.

Specifically, the map shows just how high the median rents per neighborhood were for a 1-bedroom apartment in February ... and it's not pretty. Unsurprisingly, rents were the highest in neighborhoods like South Beach ($3,750), Mission Bay ($3,700), the Financial District ($3,700) and SoMa ($3,650) -- all of which are terrible neighborhoods you should never, ever live in. Russian Hill took the top spot, with a median rent last month of $3,830, and that's down 4.3% compared to recent months, according to Zumper. Other outrageously expensive parts of town also saw slight dips in rent, like Pacific Heights and Nob Hill, but they're still ridiculously expensive.