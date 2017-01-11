San Francisco's Median Rent Is Now a Stupid $4,225

In a turn of events everyone saw coming but dreaded nonetheless, the median rent in San Francisco has risen once again to an insanely high $4,225 per month according to data compiled by Zillow. That's a whopping 16% increase compared to last year's numbers, which were already 14% higher than the year before. It's no wonder California itself is so unaffordable.

Zillow's Rental Index accounted for all types of rental properties in the city, from one-bedrooms to condominiums. It's not just San Francisco proper experiencing this impossible rate hike, though: the data shows staggering rent escalation throughout the entire metro area surrounding the city, with rents in nearby Daly City experiencing a 201.1% year over year increase. The word "unsustainable" leaps to mind.