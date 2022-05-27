You Can Get $1 Fries or Tots at Smashburger for an Entire Month

Our version of a summer body is merely a body in the summertime, which means we don't have to listen to outdated ideologies on how we "should look" and can instead spend the next month eating potatoes to our heart's content.

Smashburger's "Smashed It Thursdays" brings you $1 Tots or Fries with any purchase through June 30, 2022. The deal is good in stores and available when you order online or through the app. Just use code "SMASHEDIT" at participating locations to score your fave starchy side.

The Smashfries, which earned a coveted fifth slot on our Fasties ranking, are seasoned in rosemary, garlic, and oil, while the Smashtots are similarly seasoned. Of course, you can always go with the straight-up Fries or Tots, which boast the same golden brown spuds without the added seasoning, but frankly, why would you?

Like all great things, there is some fine print, which reveals you're only allowed three redemptions per order. The promotion also can't be used with other offers, deals, discounts, or rewards.