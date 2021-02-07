Starbucks & Uber Eats Are Offering Sweet Deals for Valentine's Day

It wouldn't be Valentine's Day without receiving a little corporate love and this time, it's a Starbucks and Uber Eats collaboration that'll give your wallet a rest. In advance of the heart-filled holiday, customers can enjoy generous discounts and themed packaging with Starbucks orders placed through Uber Eats.

Whether you're ordering coffee for your special someone or in the mood to treat yourself, these are the perks you can expect over the next two weeks.

No Delivery Fees: From Monday, February 8, to Sunday, February 14, Uber Eats will waive the delivery fees on all Starbucks orders over $15.

From Monday, February 8, to Sunday, February 14, Uber Eats will waive the delivery fees on all Starbucks orders over $15. 50% Off Your V-Day Order: On Sunday, February 14, customers who place a Starbucks Delivers order of $15 or more on Uber Eats will get 50% off the total amount. To get the discount, use the code SENDLOVE . Note that it can only be redeemed once per customer.

On Sunday, February 14, customers who place a Starbucks Delivers order of $15 or more on Uber Eats will get 50% off the total amount. To get the discount, use the code . Note that it can only be redeemed once per customer. Decorated Delivery Bags: During the Valentine's season, orders will be delivered in heart-covered paper bags, while supplies last.

During the Valentine's season, orders will be delivered in heart-covered paper bags, while supplies last. Gift Notes: Uber Eats introduced a gift note feature so you can send Starbucks to a loved one along with a personalized note.

There's plenty to love this season and corporate celebrations are just one of them. If you're buying coffee anyway, why not have a little fun with it?