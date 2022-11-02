Skip the Advent Calendar & Celebrate the Holidays with a '12 Days of Caviar' Set

I'm going to be honest with you. I don't need a partridge in a pear tree or any turtle doves. I'd much rather celebrate the 12 days of Christmas with something better, no offense.

The 12 Days of Caviar set officially went live today, November 2, but it's available through December 31 for purchase, with a discounted $670 price tag. And while, naturally, you should enjoy leading up to Christmas (that is the whole schtick), the caviar has a four- to six-week shelf life. Though, once it's open, you only have three to four days to enjoy it.

The collection includes Imperial Golden Osetra, Russian Osetra, Kaluga Hybrid, Siberian Sturgeon, Royal White Sturgeon, Classic White Sturgeon, Hackleback, Paddlefish, Smoked Trout Roe, Salmon Roe, Whitefish Roe, and (gasps for air), a Mother of Pearl Spoon, Mother of Pearl Palette, and a recipe card for each.

Caviar bumps all around?