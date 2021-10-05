The CDC Added 6 New Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a long and comprehensive list of countries that it advises Americans not to travel to due to the spread of COVID-19. The list is broken into four categories, between Level 1 and Level 4, with nations and territories in Level 4 considered the highest risk locations for contracting COVID-19.

On October 4, Barbados, Latvia, Croatia, Austria, Armenia, and New Caledonia were added to the Level 4 list. The categorization means that there are at least 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the territory or country. In recent weeks, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Guyana, Norway, and Bulgaria were added to the list. Before that, popular destinations like Belize, Saint Kitts, and Jamaica were also added to the Level 4 list.

The CDC advises avoiding travel to all 96 locations listed on the Level 4 list if at all possible, especially for those who are unvaccinated. If you must travel and are unvaccinated, it is recommended that you follow all possible safety precautions, such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, and socially distancing yourself.