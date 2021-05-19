Uber Shared the Weirdest Things Left in Cars This Year, Like a Tooth & Toilet Seat
It's almost inevitable that you'll leave something in a cab. But did you leave a toilet seat? Someone did.
If you've ridden in a taxi or Uber, you've probably left something behind. It was more than three years ago that I left my favorite water bottle in the back of one, and I still haven't found a replacement that lives up that long-gone bottle.
Though, a water bottle or phone isn't really that strange of a thing to leave behind. You might have it in your hands, lots of people use them... this isn't shocking. However, from previous Uber reports, we know that there are a host of surprising things left in cars. Even in a very atypical year, people left unexpected items in their departing Uber. Every year, Uber catalogs the objects that are left behind most often, the cities that leave things most often, and it shares a list of the unanticipated items that drivers have found in the wake of passengers.
Here's how the 2021 Uber Lost & Found Index looks.
The ten most commonly forgotten items:
- Phone
- Camera
- Wallet
- Keys
- Backpack / Luggage
- Headphones
- Glasses
- Vape / E-cig
- ID
- Water bottle
- Austin, Texas
- Fort Myers, Florida
- Nashville, Tennessee
- San Antonio, Texas
- Tampa Bay, Florida
- Houston, Texas
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Kansas City, Kansas
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Sacramento, California
- A tooth. It was in my pocket, and seems to have fallen out
- 22 bundt cakes and a pan of macaroni and cheese
- Washing liquid
- A nude corset
- Part of an ankle monitor
- FBI bullet proof vest
- A cooler full of fish
- Fresh shrimp
- A rolled up poster held with an elastic band. It says “end this bummer” with endless summer artwork
- A green dinosaur halloween costume and a knife that is needed for job
- Rabbit legs
- Unicorn tail and a piñata
- A framed Beauty and the Beast signed picture in a plastic case
- Antique roller blades, Christmas plates & a cookie jar
- The fur cover for my knee scooter (cuz I broke my foot)
- A toilet seat and welcome door sign shaped like a lemon with a blue ribbon on it
- A sushi platter
- Large painting of Kate Middleton and a small painting of the grim reaper
- A lil purple hair bonnet
- My bath set and a sack of potatoes
- Frozen meat, a lot of it
- Catheter
- A leopard print pink bikini
- Special items from Victoria’s Secret
- Wig brush, in the trunk
- A machine foot for sewing
- My neck brace and my diary
- Hospital scissors
- Otter plush animal
- My Harry Potter wand and a feather pen
- False eyelashes and dish soap
- Headband with horns and an oxygen tank
- Mannequin head
- My welding hood
- Black cane with a skull handle
- My birth certificate that was inside an Ugg earmuff box
- A popcorn bucket from Disney World
- Dog collar with a tag that says “nugget”
- A tattoo machine
- Raw chicken and 20 pounds of salt
- A clear face shield with a ladybug stripe on the forehead
- Crystal chandelier
- One can of crab meat and a package of lobster for business
- One pound of smoked salmon
- A prosthetic leg
- Wine and my edibles
- My dog’s ashes
- An angel charm
- Ham for Thanksgiving is in the trunk
- Mosquito net