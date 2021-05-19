Uber Shared the Weirdest Things Left in Cars This Year, Like a Tooth & Toilet Seat

If you've ridden in a taxi or Uber, you've probably left something behind. It was more than three years ago that I left my favorite water bottle in the back of one, and I still haven't found a replacement that lives up that long-gone bottle.

Though, a water bottle or phone isn't really that strange of a thing to leave behind. You might have it in your hands, lots of people use them... this isn't shocking. However, from previous Uber reports, we know that there are a host of surprising things left in cars. Even in a very atypical year, people left unexpected items in their departing Uber. Every year, Uber catalogs the objects that are left behind most often, the cities that leave things most often, and it shares a list of the unanticipated items that drivers have found in the wake of passengers.

Here's how the 2021 Uber Lost & Found Index looks.

The ten most commonly forgotten items:

Phone

Camera

Wallet

Keys

Backpack / Luggage

Headphones

Glasses

Vape / E-cig

ID

Water bottle

Austin, Texas

Fort Myers, Florida

Nashville, Tennessee

San Antonio, Texas

Tampa Bay, Florida

Houston, Texas

Phoenix, Arizona

Kansas City, Kansas

Charlotte, North Carolina

Sacramento, California

A tooth. It was in my pocket, and seems to have fallen out

22 bundt cakes and a pan of macaroni and cheese

Washing liquid

A nude corset

Part of an ankle monitor

FBI bullet proof vest

A cooler full of fish

Fresh shrimp

A rolled up poster held with an elastic band. It says “end this bummer” with endless summer artwork

A green dinosaur halloween costume and a knife that is needed for job

Rabbit legs

Unicorn tail and a piñata

A framed Beauty and the Beast signed picture in a plastic case

Antique roller blades, Christmas plates & a cookie jar

The fur cover for my knee scooter (cuz I broke my foot)

A toilet seat and welcome door sign shaped like a lemon with a blue ribbon on it

A sushi platter

Large painting of Kate Middleton and a small painting of the grim reaper

A lil purple hair bonnet

My bath set and a sack of potatoes

Frozen meat, a lot of it

Catheter

A leopard print pink bikini

Special items from Victoria’s Secret

Wig brush, in the trunk

A machine foot for sewing

My neck brace and my diary

Hospital scissors

Otter plush animal

My Harry Potter wand and a feather pen

False eyelashes and dish soap

Headband with horns and an oxygen tank

Mannequin head

My welding hood

Black cane with a skull handle

My birth certificate that was inside an Ugg earmuff box

A popcorn bucket from Disney World

Dog collar with a tag that says “nugget”

A tattoo machine

Raw chicken and 20 pounds of salt

A clear face shield with a ladybug stripe on the forehead

Crystal chandelier

One can of crab meat and a package of lobster for business

One pound of smoked salmon

A prosthetic leg

Wine and my edibles

My dog’s ashes

An angel charm

Ham for Thanksgiving is in the trunk

Mosquito net

If you left a popcorn bucket or Nugget's dog collar, here's how you can retrieve your precious items from the Uber that just left the scene.