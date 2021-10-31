Universal Studios Is Closing a Popular Roller Coaster in Early 2022

In addition to the permanent closure of the Shrek 4D ride at Universal Studios Florida this coming January, the park has plans to close off another ride at the start of the year. Though, the second closure will be temporary.

The Revenge of the Mummy, an indoor roller coaster, will close for at least half of 2022, along with its fiery explosions and brief Brendan Fraser cameo. In a statement to Thrillist, a representative said that the ride based on The Mummy will be closed for maintenance from "January 7 through late summer 2022."

The dark ride opened back in 2004, making it one of the older rides in the park. The closure will only take place at Universal Studios Florida. The enclosed coaster also exists at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Singapore. There is not currently any disclosed plan for those to close for maintenance. The Hollywood ride also opened in 2004, while the Singapore location opened its Mummy ride in 2010.

Theme Park Tourist also notes that the ride in Orlando briefly closed in 2021 for "a quick refurbishment" that included projection and sound upgrades. As Imhotep scratched into his sarcophagus, "The closure of the ride is only the beginning" or something.