Wendy’s New Chicken Sandwich Changes the Hot Honey Game Forever

The culinary world goes through regular cycles where they find a new spicy food or topping and become deeply obsessed. A few years ago it was Sriracha sauce, more recently it was chili crisp, and now we have a new successor: hot honey sauce. As the name suggests, it’s a spice-infused honey, giving dishes that combo punch of spicy and sweet, and it has become a go-to addition for everything from pork chops to ice cream. Of course, our friends at Wendy’s® couldn’t let a culinary breakthrough go to waste, especially not one that pairs so well with, say, a crispy chicken sandwich.

Enter the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich from Wendy’s, with as many possible configurations as its OG chicken sandwich — you can get it as Spicy Chicken, Classic Chicken, or Grilled Chicken. Whichever way your chicken compass spins, all versions come with melted pepper jack cheese, its classic Applewood smoked bacon, hot honey sauce (of course) and, get this, crunchy dill chips. Yes, fried, crunchy, delicious chips. Wendy’s has also unveiled a breakfast version, the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, a pared-down version served on a fluffy biscuit, so you can get your hot honey fix all day long.

Since these new menu items are available now, I was able to pick one up for lunch this week. No stranger to the Wendy’s chicken sandwich experience, I have high standards for any new menu item. But, in short, they nailed it. I went with the classic version to cut down on taste-test variables, and the fundamentals are still strong: the chicken is freshly cooked and juicy, the bacon is smoky and rich, and the bun is fluffy. The crunchy dill chips are a groundbreaking twist on the “add chips to your sandwich” move, combining the best flavors of both crispy cucumbers and dill pickle seasoning. The hot honey sauce itself is dialed in, not too sweet to make the sandwich cloying, not too spicy to overpower. The company reportedly spent two years getting their habanero-infused honey formula just right, and it shows.

There’s one final piece of good news: the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich isn’t just a limited time offering. It’s officially on the Wendy’s roster, so you have time to try out all the various configurations of spicy-sweet chicken goodness and find your favorite. That’s not to say you should wait to try it, though — to borrow a rom-com quote: “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with [a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich], you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”

*At participating U.S. Wendy’s. Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit is only available during breakfast hours.