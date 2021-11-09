Woodford Reserve Has Unveiled Its Limited Edition Holiday Bottle
The annual, specially-designed bourbon bottle is out now.
Having some nice bottles of spirits, something worth putting on display is appealing. However, if you’re not quite ready to spend rent money on Pappy van Winkle, maybe a holiday-themed bottle might make for an affordable spirit to put out front on the bar cart.
Woodford Reserve has unveiled the design for its annual holiday bottle, which sports art by British architect Nick Hirst. The holiday bottle, much like its annual Kentucky Derby bottle, features a newly-designed label but the same brown liquid inside. It’s not a special release of the bourbon, only the bourbon's housing.
The architect put together a design that depicts Woodford Reserve’s “Still Room” in a watercolor painting titled “Copper and Stone.” This is the second year in which Hirst’s work has been featured on the holiday bottle.
In addition to the unveiling of the Hirst-designed holiday bottle, which will run you $50, Woodford has announced a new seasonal cocktail mixer: Spiced Apple. The mixer was created with Williams Sonoma and is available exclusively through the home store’s website and brick-and-mortar locations. It’s a good opportunity to remind anyone trying to push their pumpkin spice agenda that bourbon is a much better flavor of fall.