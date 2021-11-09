Woodford Reserve Has Unveiled Its Limited Edition Holiday Bottle

Having some nice bottles of spirits, something worth putting on display is appealing. However, if you’re not quite ready to spend rent money on Pappy van Winkle, maybe a holiday-themed bottle might make for an affordable spirit to put out front on the bar cart.

Woodford Reserve has unveiled the design for its annual holiday bottle, which sports art by British architect Nick Hirst. The holiday bottle, much like its annual Kentucky Derby bottle, features a newly-designed label but the same brown liquid inside. It’s not a special release of the bourbon, only the bourbon's housing.