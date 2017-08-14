Market research has long provided desperate men with supplemental income -- but who wants to take mystery medications, or rate alternative endings of Golden Girls: The Movie (they die). For a better way to bank off your reactions, try Predictify. Bankrolled by marketers as desperate for data as you are for dollars, SF-based Predictify pays you to predict outcomes on a wide range of queries -- like a focus group, minus the depression of realizing six filthy-nailed grifters are considered your peers. Sign up for free, and start forecasting; the more prescient you are, the more you'll be rewarded -- in cash, plus the usual opportunity to say, "Who's laughing now, a-hole?" Topics range from the deadly serious (e.g., "Will there be a terrorist attack on US soil in 2007?") to less weighty societal problems that nonetheless concern us all ("How many more seasons of Dr. Phil remain?"). You can also pose your own questions, and get up to 100 responses for free -- more than enough to answer the query, "Will they develop a pill to cure me of the fatal STD I caught from Blanche?"
