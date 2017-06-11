Written by Zack Carlson, author of DESTROY ALL MOVIES: The Complete Guide To Punks On Film
The '80s marked a major cultural shift towards a wider appreciation of the finer things, like breakfast cereal, ninjas, VHS, and Mr. T. We stood in the first rays of an MTV-tinted dawn and absorbed all the action and electricity that the entertainment industry could crank out. New wave, heavy metal, and lowbrow cinema were all at their apex, leading to an inevitable collision. Where reality couldn't satisfy our insatiable hunger for gutter-level entertainment, fiction stepped in to fill the void. Taekwondo-themed rock band Dragon Sound from the lost-and-recently-found late '80s masterpiece Miami Connection may just be the most powerful faux rock band of all time, considering that when the multi-ethnic synth-pop combo isn't busy igniting Florida's nightclub scene, they're roundhouse-kicking drug-dealing ninjas straight off of their goddamn motorcycles. But while this pulse-pounding cinematic warhead languished in obscurity for decades without a proper release, there were plenty of mythical megagroups to actually debut during the '80s. In the blue haze of late night cable, they were as true as life itself, and a thousand times more fun, so let's take a gander at the Top 10
...and the all-time greatest blast of unstoppable '80s rock lightning
The best fake music groups of the '80s
