Thrillist's Big Deal November Calendar

Everyone knows November's big on turkey celebrations, but asides from Jimmy Kimmel's birthday, what the hell are you going to do? Well feast your eyes on this:
- 11/6: On Election Day, you'll face a decision that will intimately affect you and everyone you love for years to come -- whether or not to buy Halo 4.
- 11/9: Box office duel between 007 flick Skyfall and Spielberg's Lincoln will be far more fair than actual duel between 007 and Lincoln.
- 11/15: Celebrate the creation of Sadie Hawkins in Al Capp's comic strip Li'l Abner (1937) by once again not being asked to a dance by a woman.
If you want more to do in November, you'll have to click through to check out our calendar -- don't, and the turkey this month will be you.