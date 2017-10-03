Want a trip to Portugal?

Assuming you've already chosen "Stay" by Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko as your summer jam, it's time to move on to your summer wine: Vinho Verde
Grown in the (surprise!) Vinho Verde region of Portugal, this powerhouse has a bottle for every taste and occasion, from effervescent blends to elegant, single-grape varietals from Alvarinho and Loureiro, words you'll probably want to learn to pronounce before ordering a bottle of delicious Vinho Verde.
Get acquainted with these primo Vinhos with tasting sessions and specials near you, and then enter the Passport to Vinho Verde sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Portugal. Portugal. Wait, was that an Ekko?
