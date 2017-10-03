Gifts for the baddest people on your list

Attention mall shoppers: nobody on your list wants terrible gifts from the mall. Instead, put a little badass under the tree with some Harley-Davidson® goods and watch their eyes light up brighter than Rudolf’s red nose. Or a volcano. Yes, a volcano.
This is where you’ll find real deal motorcycle jackets and boots instead of department store imitations. Vintage t-shirts, hats, hoodies, fleeces, chrome holiday decorations that scream with tinsel-trashing attitude, even Harley® beer steins for anyone on your list who likes beer (so, everyone).