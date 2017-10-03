Raise a glass to the greatest cocktail ever

The Manhattan is an amazing drink. So balanced. So elegant. Such a ridiculously apropos origin story: allegedly created for a banquet Winston Churchill’s mother threw for presidential candidate Samuel J. Tilden, a Bourbon Democrat (do not let this story probably being false keep you from believing it).
To honor the American classic, today Thrillist and Woodford Reserve are kicking off Manhattan Week: running from Jan 22-Feb 5, it's 14 glorious days where ten Chicago bars will offer their own interpretations, from The Drawing Room's rhubarb liqueur number, to Sienna Tavern’s chai’d up cup, to Public House’s holiday gift involving rosemary spiced clove syrup.
Not only will you get sweet cocktails, you'll also get great deals, like $10 off brunch when you order one, or money from your purchase benefiting New Orleans' Museum of the American Cocktail -- where they love Manhattans so much, they drink them on the beaches, and drink them on the landing grounds, and drink them in the fields and in the streets.