This place can make you a 3D Kate Upton (if she goes there with you)

The 3D Printer Experience in River North

Back in the '80s, everyone was sure the future would contain hoverboards, transporters, and women with three boobs. Still waiting on those, but at least there's The 3D Printer Experience in River North, where you can command 20 "MakerBots" to print out a bust of your head, a bust of a friend’s head, or a bust of a friend’s (sadly still dual-breasted) bust

The first step in getting your statue printed is the body scan. Step up to the platform (which at least looks like a Star Trek transporter) as it rotates you and takes an infrared scan. The scanner happens to be an Xbox Kinect, apparently not just for dancing in basements anymore

From there, the scan is sent to the computer lab where adjustments can be made to smooth out portions of your face, like digital rhinoplasty.

Then it’s off to the printer, which heats up a spool of plastic or nylon filament (it's also capable of printing with metal alloys, chocolate, or even human cells...) and begins creating the object in millimeter-high layers until you have

Body scanner at The 3D Printer Experience in River North
3D scan at The 3D Printer Experience in River North
Replicator at The 3D Printer Experience in River North
Nick Johnson 3D bust at The 3D Printer Experience in River North
20-sided die at The 3D Printer Experience in River North
Rare Stradivarius violin at The 3D Printer Experience in River North
1. The 3D Printer Experience 316 North Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654

A 3D print shop where they scan and print (using plastic, rubber, metal, or even chocolate filaments) anything from your face to a Stradivarius violin. The future is now!

