This place can make you a 3D Kate Upton (if she goes there with you)

Back in the '80s, everyone was sure the future would contain hoverboards, transporters, and women with three boobs. Still waiting on those, but at least there's The 3D Printer Experience in River North, where you can command 20 "MakerBots" to print out a bust of your head, a bust of a friend’s head, or a bust of a friend’s (sadly still dual-breasted) bust
A 3D print shop where they scan and print (using plastic, rubber, metal, or even chocolate filaments) anything from your face to a Stradivarius violin. The future is now!