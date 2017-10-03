Buy a tux, become a grown-ass man

Renting a tuxedo was a legit option back when you were drinking punch out of trashcans. Now that you’re drinking punch out of highball glasses, it’s time to step up, with a tux from Combat Gent.
These guys are based in LA. They know the kinds of parties you’re invited to, and the ones you’re not invited to but attend anyway, and they’ve created the perfect tux for them: made with lightweight wool from Napoli, with a satin-accented design subtle enough to get you in the door and striking enough to separate you from the wallflowers.
At $200, this essential piece of formal gear won’t run you formal prices. Tux up now, and throw that rental in the trashcan. Or, you know, return it.