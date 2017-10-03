The Best Celebrations Have Wine

Camping with your buds? Putting together an impossibly complicated armoire? Forget about the beer -- you’re gonna want a bottle of wine. And we’ve got the full reasoning to prove why right here.
But if you don’t wanna wait for one of those occasions, hit up the toast-worthy LA event we’re throwing with Carnivor Cabernet to taste the bold stuff in-person. Then go further into our celebration of red with our trio of tantalizingly tasty Cab cocktails and scroll down for even more vino content. But first, here’s why a bottle of red belongs at your bachelor party: