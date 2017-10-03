Brooks Brothers latest outpost is taking style four-stories

Two things you might not know:
1) Philip the Good, Duke of Burgundy, founded The Order of the Golden Fleece, and chose a sheep suspended in a ribbon as its logo. Brooks Brothers® adopted it as its own 420 years later.
2) Brooks Brothers® has a new four-story West Coast Flagship in Union Square, inspired by its 100yr-old NYC store.
Hit it, and you’ll find everything from the collegiate-inspired Red Fleece collection to the Thom Browne-styled Black Fleece collection, plus a “made to measure” department with your name on it. Or rather, your dimensions.
More good stuff: a Nespresso coffee bar. A lounge. And a complimentary pool table that’ll make you want to move in here for Good. (Note: you have to leave when the store closes.)
