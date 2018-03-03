Supercompressor

A Hayes Valley shop to make you look gooood

By Published On 04/04/2013 By Published On 04/04/2013

The second West Coast outpost from this low-key-ly dapper men's clothier incorporates clothing/accessories from the casual/preppy Rugger line along with the higher-end designer line. Also, there are G's on the floor. No, not that kind. Gross! Not that kind either!

1. Gant 552 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102

The second West Coast outpost from this low-key-ly dapper men's clothier incorporates clothing/accessories from the casual/preppy Rugger line along with the higher-end designer line. Also, there are G's on the floor. No, not that kind. Gross! Not that kind either!

Stuff You'll Like