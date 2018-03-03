A Hayes Valley shop to make you look gooood

The second West Coast outpost from this low-key-ly dapper men's clothier incorporates clothing/accessories from the casual/preppy Rugger line along with the higher-end designer line. Also, there are G's on the floor. No, not that kind. Gross! Not that kind either!
1. Gant 552 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102
