Forget wallets, we paid for three days of Outside Lands fun with an app

The worst thing about forgetting to bring your wallet to a music fest? You can't buy a Hall and Oates off-the-shoulder tee. Or the beer required to make you think that's a good idea. Lucky for you and everyone who wants to see you in that shirt, PayPal's unleashed an app that'll let you make almost any real-world transaction with your phone. They hooked us up with a test drive at this year's Outside Lands.
Going beyond awesome black town cars, the PayPal app's designed to mitigate "visible wallet bulge" by making your credit card accessible through your phone, thereby allowing you to leave your wallet and/or briefcase full of small, unmarked bills in this super-cool locker.
Since we went digital with our money, we decided to go physical with the concert lineup, affixing it to our forearm with this fear-inspiring temporary tattoo.
Also, mustaches. You just can't test an app without a mustache.
Alright so here's how it works: You download the app, plug in your credit card info, and a photo of you looking particularly handsome.
Using your GPS, and possibly magic, your phone'll find nearby stuff you can digitally purchase. Once you find something you want (Tacolicious?), you just check-in via the app and get in line.
When you order (pro tip: four carnitas tacos), say "I'm PayPal-ing it, bro", and you're done. For real. You don't need to take out your credit card, or sign anything, or deal with a receipt (they'll email that to you, like bosses).
Now where is Beer Lands...
The app, as we discovered, will let you buy pretty much anything, but mostly, beer.
Also cool: it'll tell you exactly how far away each of the vendors are, so you'll know if the Park Life booth is close enough to run over and see their giant foam Giants fingers before Young the Giant comes on. It totally is close enough!!
Other things we managed to purchase sans wallet: whatever this is...
... more beer...
... a Bacon Bacon burger (yep, they do food trucks too)...
... Blue Bottle...
... and also, more beer, this time for cheers-ing Sir Paul.
Really, all we needed to keep buying EVERYTHING was somewhere to charge our phone.
Luckily, we found a pretty good spot. As a bonus, these girls were totally impressed by our lack of visible wallet bulge!