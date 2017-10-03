Tech

Forget wallets, we paid for three days of Outside Lands fun with an app

Outside Lands

The worst thing about forgetting to bring your wallet to a music fest? You can't buy a Hall and Oates off-the-shoulder tee. Or the beer required to make you think that's a good idea. Lucky for you and everyone who wants to see you in that shirt, PayPal's unleashed an app that'll let you make almost any real-world transaction with your phone. They hooked us up with a test drive at this year's Outside Lands.

Locker at Outside Lands

Going beyond awesome black town cars, the PayPal app's designed to mitigate "visible wallet bulge" by making your credit card accessible through your phone, thereby allowing you to leave your wallet and/or briefcase full of small, unmarked bills in this super-cool locker.

Concert Schedule Tattoo at OSL

Since we went digital with our money, we decided to go physical with the concert lineup, affixing it to our forearm with this fear-inspiring temporary tattoo.

Mustache at OSL

Also, mustaches. You just can't test an app without a mustache.

PayPal App at OSL

Alright so here's how it works: You download the app, plug in your credit card info, and a photo of you looking particularly handsome.

The PayPal app in action

Using your GPS, and possibly magic, your phone'll find nearby stuff you can digitally purchase. Once you find something you want (Tacolicious?), you just check-in via the app and get in line.

Four tacos at OSL

When you order (pro tip: four carnitas tacos), say "I'm PayPal-ing it, bro", and you're done. For real. You don't need to take out your credit card, or sign anything, or deal with a receipt (they'll email that to you, like bosses).

Polo sign at OSL

Now where is Beer Lands...

Beer Lands at OSL

The app, as we discovered, will let you buy pretty much anything, but mostly, beer.

Park Life at OSL

Also cool: it'll tell you exactly how far away each of the vendors are, so you'll know if the Park Life booth is close enough to run over and see their giant foam Giants fingers before Young the Giant comes on. It totally is close enough!!

Bear Hat at OSL

Other things we managed to purchase sans wallet: whatever this is...

Beer at OSL

... more beer...

Bacon Bacon burger at OSL

... a Bacon Bacon burger (yep, they do food trucks too)...

Blue Bottle at OSL

... Blue Bottle...

Paul McCartney at OSL

... and also, more beer, this time for cheers-ing Sir Paul.

Phone charger at OSL

Really, all we needed to keep buying EVERYTHING was somewhere to charge our phone.

PayPal girls at OSL

Luckily, we found a pretty good spot. As a bonus, these girls were totally impressed by our lack of visible wallet bulge!

