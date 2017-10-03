Lifestyle

This $5mil condo is INSIDE the Tahoe Ritz and comes w/ an on-demand shot-ski

The Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton

Tired of spending your millions of dollars on gold bars and Dawson's Creek DVDs? You're in freaking luck, because you can now spend that definitely-not-imaginary dinero on this: the just-now-available, one-and-only, penthouse-to-end-all-penthouses inside of the Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton. It costs $5 million (or 44 gold bars), and comes with some $5 million-worthy amenities, like...

The Ritz-Carlton free valet
VanceFox.com

Unlimited free valet parking for your 1997 Neo Geo.

The Ritz-Carlton free ski valet
The Ritz-Carlton

Unlimited free SKI VALET.

Free arcade at the Ritz-Carlton
Michael Merlone

Unlimited free arcade games (?!?!?).

Mountainside pool at The Ritz-Carlton
The Ritz-Carlton

And "gratis" access to everything from the mountainside pool, to the 17,000sqft spa, to...

Water ballooning off The Ritz-Carlton balcony
Michael Merlone

... a balcony that is definitely not perfectly designed to throw water balloons off of*. (*Opposite day.)

In-room dining steak at The Ritz-Carlton
Michael Merlone

Also get-at-able: 4-star in-room dining (sttttttteeeeeaaaakkkkk!!!).

In-room bartending at The Ritz-Carlton
Michael Merlone

4-star in-room BARTENDING wherein they'll send a pro drink-maker up to mix dranks for your next party.

On-demand shot-ski at The Ritz-Carlton
Grant Marek

And, most importantly, an on-demand shot-ski.

Golf at The Ritz-Carlton
The Ritz-Carlton

They'll also throw in a Tahoe Mountain Club membership, which gets you access to two championship golf courses and a bunch of other stuff that's not as cool as two championship golf courses.

Penthouse living room at The Ritz-Carlton
Michael Merlone

Oh yeah, and the penthouse itself: 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 1-office, 1-theater, and...

Wine cellar at The Ritz-Carlton
Michael Merlone

... 1-personal wine cellar (Coors Heavies optional).

Fireplace one at The Ritz-Carlton
Michael Merlone

Did we mention there...

Fireplace two at The Ritz-Carlton
Michael Merlone

... are...

Fireplace three at The Ritz-Carlton
Michael Merlone

... a lot...

Fireplace four at The Ritz-Carlton
Michael Merlone

... of fireplaces?

Bunk beds at The Ritz-Carlton
Michael Merlone

And also... bunk beds!!!!!!!

Mountain at The Ritz-Carlton
The Ritz-Carlton

Red alert: there's even a view of Shaun White's home mountain, which they truck snow into year round and you can actually see him going down from your living room.

Ritz-Carlton sign
Michael Merlone

You just better beat this guy to it. He seems very interested.

1. The Lake Tahoe Ritz-Carlton 13031 Ritz-Carlton Highlands Ct, Truckee, CA 96161 (Tahoe)

A luxury resort on Lake Tahoe that features a $5mil penthouse with ridiculous amenities like an on-demand shot-ski.

