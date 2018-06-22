Incredible BBQ Recipes That Only Take 30 Minutes to Make

With an endless onslaught of fun/idiotic activities begging for your attention during a cookout, it can be hard to put down the Super Soaker long enough to cook. Sure, that grill might be beckoning, but do you know how to make the magic happen once you’ve armed yourself with some tasty ingredients?
In the spirit of making your summer as stress-free as possible, we’ve rounded up a roster of our favorite BBQ recipes that you can pull off in 30 minutes or less. That means you can cook an impressive spread and still be back to dominating cornhole in no time.
Grilled Chipotle Marinated Shrimp Skewers
When the smoky allure of chipotle mixes with bright flavors like lime and orange and wash over some shrimp skewers, the skies part and the angels in heaven sing a song so beautiful God himself weeps. OK, maybe that's a bit much, but hey, at least you're minimizing dishes with by busting out the skewers. Get the festivities going with the recipe here.
Grilled Asparagus Feta Salad
Vegetables are at their tastiest when grilled, and this salad is a prime example. Add feta cheese for a salty punch and you’ll find yourself with a dish that’ll make you forget veggies are technically good for you. Access all that deliciousness with the recipe here.
Brazilian Grilled Flank Steak
You don’t need a long, tender lovin’ session to get flank steak going: the cut is nice and thin, so it cooks pretty quickly. This recipe only uses a handful of ingredients -- red onion, cilantro, lime and chile -- yet somehow manages to deliver a wallop of flavor. Click here for the goods.
Blackened Fish Tacos With Avocado-Cilantro Sauce
Much in the way fries need a little ketchup to achieve maximum tastiness levels, the addition of the avocado-cilantro sauce to these simple fish tacos some much-needed depth that can change Taco Tuesday into a holiday. Check out the recipe here.
Grilled Garlic Beer Butter Lobster Tails
Butter is the key to taking one of Neptune's greatest gifts to man, the humble lobster, to incredible new heights. So how you make it better? Same way you make everything better: with beer. Get the recipe here.
Grilled Whole Fish With Italian Bread Salad
The old adage that you don't make friends with salad is rendered completely false when the salad's panzanella, the Italian bread salad forged, it seems, in dreams. Throw an eye-popping whole fish on top, though, and it somehow gets even better. Get at the goodness with the recipe here.
Grilled Halloumi With Basil Cannellini Hummus
Grilled cheese is one of our favorite foods, but this isn't that kind of grilled cheese... those little sandwiches are a pain to grill over charcoal. Halloumi, though, is a cheese you can grill on its own, without the threat of it glooping through your grill grates. And adding hummus to the pleasantly springy texture of the halloumi just elevates the whole thing beyond anything a Kraft single could achieve. Get grilling with the whole recipe here. Proceed with caution here.
Grilled Chicken Wings With Pineapple Sauce
Pineapple sauce is the homie that lifts the chicken up, adding everything from sweetness to tanginess to usually blasé wings. Find the recipe here.
