How to Make the Ultimate Steak and Sliders for Tailgating in New York

-
When Justin Smillie, author of the soon-to-launch cookbook “Slow Fires”, pre-games in the parking lot, skirt steak is his go-to dish. “It’s super-simple, it’s a huge crowd pleaser and a little goes a long way,” he says.
- 1 lb skirt steak, cleaned/trimmed
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp cracked black pepper
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp sweet paprika
- 1 tsp palm sugar
- Peanut oil, as needed
- Mix all the dry ingredients together in a prep bowl.
- Coat the steak in peanut oil and then apply the dry rub mixture, covering it completely. Let sit under plastic for an hour.
- Heat grill and make it as hot as possible. Place steak on grill and let cook for 2-3 minutes. Flip once and let cook on other side for 2-3 minutes (for medium rare).
- Remove from grill, let it rest for 5 minutes, slice against the grain, and serve (with a beer in one hand).
Skirt Steak
Where: New York City
Who: Justin Smillie, Upland NYC
Ingredients:
Directions:
More Like This
Jamie Schweid, VP of Schweid & Sons, is a diehard football fan. “Our family has had season tickets for 60 years,” he says. “Tailgating has evolved over the last couple of years. As I have gotten older, it’s become a weekly event where I can catch up with my friends and eat amazingly prepared food. I really enjoy the social aspect of tailgating; these sliders are easy to eat standing and are great with beer."
New Jersey Sliders
Ingredients:
- 1 package Schweid & Sons Sliders
- 1 large onion, sliced thin
- 1 package white squishy burger buns (no more than 3” across)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- American cheese
- Dill pickle slices (optional)
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- On a stove-top, pre-heat a skillet over medium heat with oil (on a grill, use a camp griddle) about 5 minutes.
- Add thinly slices onions to skillet and cook until onions are golden-brown on one side. Give the onions a quick stir, releasing them from the skillet.
- Place Schweid & Sons sliders on top of the onions. Using the back of a spatula gently spread the patties out to about 3 inches in diameter.
- Season the burgers lightly with salt & pepper. Cook until brown on one side, approximately 3 minutes.
- Flip once, placing a slice of cheese immediately on the patty as well as the bottom of the bun, upside down.
- Place the tops of the buns cut side down, on top of the bottom buns so they steam from the cooking of the ground beef and onions.
- Once other side is brown, remove and serve. Pickle slices are optional.