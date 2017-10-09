Sponsored

How to Make the Ultimate Steak and Sliders for Tailgating in New York

Courtesy of Justin Smillie

    When Justin Smillie, author of the soon-to-launch cookbook “Slow Fires”, pre-games in the parking lot, skirt steak is his go-to dish. “It’s super-simple, it’s a huge crowd pleaser and a little goes a long way,” he says.

    Skirt Steak

    Where: New York City
    Who: Justin Smillie, Upland NYC

    Ingredients:

    • 1 lb skirt steak, cleaned/trimmed
    • 1 tbsp salt
    • 1 tbsp cracked black pepper
    • 1 tsp chili powder
    • 1 tsp sweet paprika
    • 1 tsp palm sugar
    • Peanut oil, as needed

    Directions:

    1. Mix all the dry ingredients together in a prep bowl.
    2. Coat the steak in peanut oil and then apply the dry rub mixture, covering it completely. Let sit under plastic for an hour.
    3. Heat grill and make it as hot as possible. Place steak on grill and let cook for 2-3 minutes. Flip once and let cook on other side for 2-3 minutes (for medium rare).
    4. Remove from grill, let it rest for 5 minutes, slice against the grain, and serve (with a beer in one hand).
    ﻿

Jamie Schweid, VP of Schweid & Sons, is a diehard football fan. “Our family has had season tickets for 60 years,” he says. “Tailgating has evolved over the last couple of years. As I have gotten older, it’s become a weekly event where I can catch up with my friends and eat amazingly prepared food. I really enjoy the social aspect of tailgating; these sliders are easy to eat standing and are great with beer."

New Jersey Sliders

Ingredients:

  • 1 package Schweid & Sons Sliders
  • 1 large onion, sliced thin
  • 1 package white squishy burger buns (no more than 3” across)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • American cheese
  • Dill pickle slices (optional)
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

  • On a stove-top, pre-heat a skillet over medium heat with oil (on a grill, use a camp griddle) about 5 minutes.
  • Add thinly slices onions to skillet and cook until onions are golden-brown on one side. Give the onions a quick stir, releasing them from the skillet.
  • Place Schweid & Sons sliders on top of the onions. Using the back of a spatula gently spread the patties out to about 3 inches in diameter.
  • Season the burgers lightly with salt & pepper. Cook until brown on one side, approximately 3 minutes.
  • Flip once, placing a slice of cheese immediately on the patty as well as the bottom of the bun, upside down.
  • Place the tops of the buns cut side down, on top of the bottom buns so they steam from the cooking of the ground beef and onions.
  • Once other side is brown, remove and serve. Pickle slices are optional.

