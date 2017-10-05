Recipe

Here's How to Make Oiji's Famous Korean Honey Butter Chips at Home

By Published On 03/14/2016 By Published On 03/14/2016

Trending

related

Netflix Just Got More Expensive

related

Taco Bell's Making Chicken & Biscuits and a New Lineup of Fried Chicken

related

Julia Roberts and James Corden Hilariously Act Out Her Film Career As Fast As Possible

related

Get $39 Flights in Southwest's Flash Sale

Stuff You'll Like

related

Taco Bell Is Making Special Taco Gift Boxes for National Taco Day

related

The Best U.S. Cities for a Totally Free (and Kickass) Weekend

related

Elon Musk Wants to Fly You Anywhere on Earth in 30 Minutes for Plane-Ticket Prices

Since opening in the East Village last spring, Oiji, the tiny Korean spot from two Seoul restaurant-scene vets, has been one of the hardest reservations to get in NYC. The main reason? The insane honey butter chips -- Chefs/co-owners Brian Kim and TK Ku's play on a popular Korean snack food. So we stopped by the restaurant to have the chefs show us how they make them (and the secret menu item, honey butter chips with ice cream!). AND we got the recipe, so you can make those glistening pieces of heaven for yourself at home.

Related

related

The Definitive Guide to the Best BBQ in New York City

related

The Absolute Best Pasta Dishes in NYC

related

The Definitive Guide to the Best BBQ in New York City
Oiji Honey Butter Chips
Dan Byrne/Thrillist

Oiji's honey butter chips

Total Time: 6-10 hours to soak potatoes, 30 minutes to cook
Yield:  Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • For chips:
  • 4 medium-sized baking potatoes
  • Premium oil for frying
  • For honey emulsion:
  • 1/6 tsp. ground cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup rich butter (high percentage of milk fat)
  • 2 tbsp. brown sugar
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

  • Peel the potatoes and then slice very thinly with a mandoline. Make sure to keep the thickness the same for each slice to ensure even frying.
  • Soak the potato slices in water for 6-10 hours. This helps loosen the starch and will keep the slices from sticking to each other when frying.
  • Rinse the slices in running water to remove excess starch and then dry the slices completely on a paper towel. Make sure all water is removed.
  • Heat oil in a deep fryer or deep skillet to 325 degrees. Add the slices to the oil and working batches to keep frying equal. Do not overcrowd your chips. Fry them, turning if needed, until each is a crispy, golden brown.
  • Remove them from the oil; drain and cool them.
  • In a saucepan, combine the honey, cayenne, butter, and brown sugar over medium heat, whisking to combine. Once the mixture is warm, melted, and fully combined, drizzle it over the chips evenly and toss them lightly to fully coat. Serve immediately.
1. Oiji 119 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

From two Seoul restaurant scene vets, this intimate East Village spot serves seriously impressive Korean fare. The small plates formats means you can try a little bit of everything, like warm honey butter chips and slow-cooked oxtail and pork belly. You won't really know what you're eating but you won't care because it's so good.

Stuff You'll Like