Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Las Vegas

Unwrapping presents can build up an appetite. Fortunately, Las Vegas is full of awesome restaurants, and a few of 'em are actually staying open on Christmas Day. Some have set menus, some have special dishes, and some are just doing the same thing they always do. So get familiar with the restaurants working overtime this holiday season and choose a Christmas meal that's right for you.
This Is NYC's First All Japanese Food Hall
Best Friend
Park MGM
Roy Choi's Best Friend -- one of our favorite new restaurants of the year -- is open for Christmas. Ask about the prix-fixe, family-style holiday menu that's $50 per person (and free for kids 7 and under). Banchan, mole tamales, kimchi fried rice, and ramen-dusted french fries are among the dishes being passed around to share. Main courses include a hotpot for the table, Korean BBQ pork, yuzu shrimp, and other Asian-inspired bites.
Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Forum Shops at Caesars
Joe's is open for regular hours on Christmas Day, so dig your hands into the restaurant's famous Florida stone crab claws. Save room for a prime bone-in filet or ribeye and wrap things up with a slice of fresh baked pie. (You've got 10 to choose from). When you're done, take a walk through the Forum Shops to check out the mall's 40-foot tall tree and holiday display.
Distill & Remedy's
Multiple locations
These two sister bar concepts have so many locations around the valley, you'll be able to find a holiday meal in no time. Order the honey-glazed ham with red eye gravy, bourbon candied yams, almond vinaigrette green beans, and dinner rolls with honey butter for $15.95. A deep-fried pumpkin pie for dessert is included.
Momofuku
The Cosmopolitan
David Chang's restaurant is serving a five-course meal, featuring a five-spice roasted duck carved tableside. It's $148 per person and also includes shrimp in black truffle lobster sauce, heritage pork spare ribs, and other dishes.
La Cave
Wynn Las Vegas
With more than 50 options by the glass, La Cave is one of the best places for drinking wine on the Strip. Grab a seat in the enclosed patio and pick the right pairing for a $24 roasted turbot with caviar butter, mushrooms, cauliflower, and potato -- served exclusively on December 24-25.
Top of the World
The Strat
Visit the Top of the World restaurant on the 106th floor of The Strat for a revolving dining room, sky-high Vegas valley views, and a four-course holiday feast for $125. It includes roasted mushroom soup, duck leg confit, cabernet-braised short rib, and eggnog custard for dessert.
Restaurant Guy Savoy
Caesars Palace
If you want to go big with a full-on French fine dining experience, Restaurant Guy Savoy has an indulgent menu for $385 per person on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The meal includes crab salad and osteria caviar, foie gras terrine, octopus, artichoke and black truffle soup, and a choice between guinea hen, gnocchi albufera, and A5 Kagoshima Japanese Wagyu for the main course. Reservations are suggested and can be made by emailing the restaurant.
Tea Lounge
Waldorf Astoria
Christmas is the perfect day for checking out the holiday tea selection at the Waldorf Astoria. Grab a seat at the resort's Tea Lounge in the Sky Lobby on the 23rd floor and sip on flavors like Organic Apple Pie or Sugar Plum Fairy. Pair them with holly jolly tea sandwiches like Red Ornament (smoked salmon with lemon ricotta) or the Maple Leaf (with coffee vanilla butternut squash, creamy brie, and kale). For the most elevated experience, request the Royal Tea presentation, which includes a glass of champagne and caviar for $160 per person.
Graffiti Bao
Southwest
For some families, home cooking is over and done with -- and Christmas Day is all about Chinese food. Another best new restaurants of the year, Graffiti Bao, is doing a special take-out-only menu for the holiday. So call in advance and order some duck, noodles, bao buns, and more. Don't plan to stick around. All of this is to go.
Ri Ra Irish Pub
Shops at Mandalay Place
This authentic Irish pub has a few choices for the holiday. Traditional Christmas Dinner is $26 and includes roast turkey with gravy, sage stuffing, roasted potatoes, and brussels sprouts with carrot and parsnip mash. Otherwise, try a glazed ham dinner for $25 with green beans, smashed potatoes, and Jameson honey-glazed carrots. Both choices come with cranberry sauce and a dinner roll -- and go great with a perfectly poured pint of Guinness.
Golden Tiki
Chinatown
The Golden Tiki is one of those places that just gets better over time. The latest evidence -- a growing shrunken head collection of local celebrities and a pair of animatronic birds that tell dirty jokes every half hour or so. The bar is revealing the "12 Negronis of Christmas" on December 25 to go along with an already strong lineup of holiday cocktails. Gin, rum, whiskey, tequila -- any spirit is fair game. So sit down for a while, try a few drinks, and order some bar bites off the food menu.
Mon Ami Gabi
Paris Las Vegas
Executive Chef Vincent Pouessel is putting together a four-course holiday meal that includes braised short rib and seared scallops for $49.95 (adults) or $14.95 (kids 12 and under). Finish things off with a bottle of wine from the French restaurant's stellar collection.
Primarily Prime Rib
South Point
Sink your teeth into a three-course meal for $39 that includes a bottle of the "Wine of the Month" for every two people. The main course is a choice between 10-ounce prime rib, herb-roasted turkey, pan-seared salmon, chicken breast, pork medallions, or a 10-ounce New York strip. This could be one of the better values for a Christmas Day meal.
Wing Lei
Wynn Las Vegas
One of the most accomplished and acclaimed Chinese restaurants on the Strip knows what you want for Christmas: as many different Asian bites as possible in one meal. Wing Lei's Holiday Dim Sum Brunch is an annual tradition, mixing lavish buffet presentations with carving stations and food presented tableside. It runs Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, but feels especially welcome on Christmas Day, when you can forget about turkey and fruitcake and go for something completely different.
Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill
Caesars Palace
Put a British spin on the holiday with a meal Father Christmas would crave. A special prix fixe menu is $80 per person and includes a diver scallops appetizer, Gordan Ramsay's signature Beef Wellington, and sticky toffee pudding for dessert. Add a poached lobster tail for an extra $15. (Think of it as one more Christmas gift for yourself.)
Spiedini
JW Marriott
Do Christmas Italian-style at Spiedini. The Summerlin restaurant has a three-course holiday dinner for $45 a person. Your appetizer is a salad or wild mushroom ravioli, the main course is prime rib or a cioppino seafood stew, and dessert is bread pudding with pistachio gelato or chocolate tart with vanilla ice cream.
Eiffel Tower Restaurant
Paris Las Vegas
Everything in Las Vegas is better with a killer view -- and that's especially true on Christmas. Dine more than a hundred feet above the Vegas Strip with a meal from the regular menu at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant. The hard part is choosing between Dover Sole, Beef Wellington, or lamb chops for the main course. Just leave room for the special holiday White Chocolate Peppermint Souffle for dessert.
Black Tap
Venetian
The burger and beer joint will have a full menu available for the holiday. Highlights include a Wagyu Truffle burger and a vegan take on a Nashville Hot sandwich with a breaded portobello mushroom in place of chicken. Ask about the $17 Holiday Shake, made with cheesecake ice cream, a vanilla frosted rim, sprinkles, whipped cream, and a cherry on top. The garnish? A full slice of white chocolate macadamia nut cheesecake.
Herringbone
Aria
Herringbone has a merry and bright holiday meal for $70, featuring roasted squash soup, sauteed foie gras or seafood risotto, and a main course of braised lamb shank, whole grilled branzino, or 6 oz. filet. Wrap everything up with a chocolate, vanilla, and hazelnut Yule Log for dessert.
Morels
Palazzo
This French steakhouse has a special menu for $85 per person on Christmas Day. Begin with a beet and goat cheese salad, move to slow-roasted prime rib, and finish off the meal with holiday macaroons and "What Plane?" oatmeal stout eggnog.
Estiatorio Milos
The Cosmopolitan
Estiatorio Milos will be open on Christmas -- just like any other ordinary weekday. That means you can try the restaurant's famous $29 three-course lunch (with an extra $18 for wine pairings) or the $49 four-course santorini menu from 5-6:30pm. Either one is among the better values on the Strip, giving you the chance to try ultra-fresh seafood, crisp salads, grilled vegetables, and other Mediterranean dishes without blowing the bank.
Sign up here for our daily Vegas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.