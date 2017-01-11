Selfie Stick + Jeep = Epic Fail

Selfie sticks are catching a lot of flak these days, and rightfully so: it's impossible to use one without looking like an utter douche nozzle. Case in point, the dude above who tried to up his selfie game by snapping a sweet shot of himself in his Jeep, only to fail in the most spectacular fashion possible.
Dude takes his eyes off the road for one second to check on his camera, and ends up with a faceful of canoe courtesy of the brake-checker in front of him -- it's a 10/10 for style, but minus several million for good thinking. Here it is again in glorious, looping GIF form:
And the aftermath:
Maybe next time you go gator hunting, leave the selfie action to the passengers? Just a thought.
