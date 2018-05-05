Co-eds try to figure out who they hooked up with last night

For all those times you've had an amazing night with a Berkeley sorority girl but kinda forgot some... okay, any of the details, there's now finally a Facebook page that helps re-jog your memory: UC Berkeley Hook-Ups, where users write in anonymously in the hopes of reuniting with "Girl With The Face". And because most of them involve illicit substances and NSFW sexual positions, we've kindly taken three of the best and cleaned them up a bit for your maybe-reading-in-public-pleasure: "To the Norwegian [lady] i met at FIJI, [eating pixie sticks with] each other was great....especially when you did it off my [uh... table...] with your mouth following by giving me the best [lecture on fallacies] I've had in past weekends. I think your name was [horrible attempt at a name]." "To the peroxide blonde sorority girl who [listened to] my [penal code presentation] like it was a [Katy Perry single], your [elbow] felt like sandpaper and no, you didn't get to the [best part!]." "We were in Berkeley, and it was your birthday. We met on the dancefloor, and you picked me up from the Kips later that night. I didn't know your name, but somehow we still made it back to your house, where i proceeded to [tickle] you over your child's crib, repeatedly. Luckily your child was not in it. At 6 AM, like any good mother, you drove me home in time for school, telling me on the way that you are 27 and have a 2 year old child. I must know your name, mystery [mother I would like to get to know better]. Get at me." Photo credit: Drdemento
