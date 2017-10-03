Sex & Dating

Four places to pick up chicks with a rented dog. Oh, and you can now rent a dog.

Girl and dog by K. Chan

Ever wanted to own a dog, but just long enough that you could use it to help you pick up a super-attractive girl like this and then return it before it started pooping everywhere? Well, now you can, thanks to City Dog Share, which lets you "dog sit" someone else's pup for a specified period of time (you can be responsible for four... err... three... uh... two days, right?), bypassing all the difficulties of owning a dog while still enjoying all the benefits (and their boobs)

Check out our best places to take your temporary pet for a stroll (and what to say when a girl starts checking you two out)

Take Your Dog to: Off the Grid Fort Mason What to Say When a Girl Eyes Your Dog: "Yeah, I really wanted to try the Chairman Bao truck, but this little guy had a hankering for some Bacon Bacon. And I mean, how could I disagree with this little face [jiggle his face]?

Take Your Dog to: Dolores Park What to Say When a Girl Eyes Your Dog: "He's just a puppy and pretty shy. He really doesn't like a lot of people... Aww, looks like he's a fan of you! He's licking your face!

Take Your Dog to: Hayes Valley What to Say When a Girl Eyes Your Dog: "I totally wanted to go to Biergarten, but Virginia Woof here [as you've cleverly renamed your dog for the weekend] was just so hot I decided to grab some water from Smitten and gave her the rest of my ice cream...

Take Your Dog to: Chestnut Street What to Say When a Girl Eyes Your Dog: "I mean, I was gonna take Mr. Fluffers [again, clever renaming] to meet my friends at Tipsy, but I guess I'll just have to sit alone outside Delarosa. I'm not sure how I'm gonna finish this pizza by myself -- unfortunately he's lactose intolerant...

Main photo by K. Chan

Stuff You'll Like