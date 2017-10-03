9 Chicago Date Ideas Perfect for Summer

On any given day during the summer, there’s no shortage of amazing events and activities happening around Chicago, thereby making for a very conducive dating environment. Save the coffee dates, dinner-and-a-movie plans and Netflix-and-chilling for those miserable winter months, and head outdoors for one of these fun summer date ideas.
Enjoy jazz outdoors at Tuesdays on the Terrace
Near North Side
Every Tuesday at 5:30pm, the MCA hosts renowned jazz artists in the museum's Anne and John Kern Terrace Garden. Attendees can purchase tickets for terrace seating, or simply show up and grab a spot on the lawn. While outside food and drink aren’t permitted, you can purchase food and cocktails from the bar located in the sculpture garden.
Take in a movie outdoors at Rooftop Cinema Club
Streeterville
If you love watching movies outdoors but would prefer not to subject your date to grass stains, check out Rooftop Cinema Club at the DoubleTree Hilton in Streeterville. With movies showing five nights per week (Wednesday - Sunday), there are plenty of options to choose from. With seating that’s actually comfy and wireless headphones that enable you to actually hear the movie, Rooftop Cinema Club is definitely worth the ticket price. If your favorite Chicago-themed movie is sold out, fear not: odds are, it’s probably also being screened at Movies in the Park.
Explore a neighborhood on foot
Various
While lakefront walks are romantic, there’s a big downside: you’ll inevitably hit a point where you’ll turn to each other and say, “Sooo... what should we do next?” Instead, pick a neighborhood and go exploring on foot, or hop on the 606 and explore the surrounding neighborhoods. Pop into a cafe, explore a few shops, spend some time in a bar, or grab lunch at a neighborhood restaurant. Best of all, the act of exploring new places will provide you with plenty of things to talk about, helping prevent awkward lulls in conversation.
Have drinks with a view at LondonHouse
The Loop
It’s easy to see why people can’t stop talking about the tri-level rooftop at LondonHouse: the view is incredible. While reservations aren’t needed for indoor dining at LH on 21, you’ll need to plan ahead and book a pre-paid table for outdoor seating at LH on 22. If you get waitlisted, fear not: there are still plenty of other rooftop bars to choose from around the city. Here are a few of our favorites.
Impress your date with some Shakespeare
Various
Every summer, Chicago Shakespeare Theater takes that whole “All the world’s a stage” notion to heart, bringing Shakespeare’s most famous works out of the theater and into the city. This summer, they’ll be performing Twelfth Night at 19 parks throughout Chicago. If Shakespeare isn’t your thing, there are dozens of other Theater in the Parks events to choose from. Whatever you do, don’t start quoting Shakespeare to your date... that might not go over so well.
Take the Water Taxi to Chinatown for dinner
Various
Sure, you can drive or take the Red Line to Chinatown, but where’s the fun in that? Instead, pick up the Chicago Water Taxi, which not only offers lovely views, but also happens to be blissfully devoid of drunk baseball fans and urine-scented seats. A one-way pass costs just $6 per person, and if you start at North and Sheffield, you’ll be getting an hour-long boat ride out of the deal.
Take dance lessons at Chicago SummerDance
Grant Park
Tango your way into your date’s heart at Chicago Summer Dance, which takes place Friday - Sunday at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park. The first hour of this free event is devoted to dance lessons, followed by two hours of dancing. Of course, you should probably run this idea by your date first. If your date is averse to dancing in public, you may find yourself standing alone on the dance floor, which would be really awkward for everyone involved.
Take a scenic day trip
Various
From jaw-droppingly beautiful Lake Michigan beach towns that will make you forget you’re in the Midwest to gorgeous hiking spots and other scenic destinations located throughout the state, there’s no shortage of amazing day trips from Chicago. Of course, it goes without saying that you should wait several dates before hitting the road with someone. If you have absolutely nothing in common, it’ll be a really, really long and awkward ride home.
Embark on a wine-filled river cruise
Streeterville
While the idea of drinking wine on the Seadog sounds, well, incredibly messy, the 75-minute Wine Flight Cruise hosted by City Winery offers a splash-free cruise down the Chicago River. Best of all, you can totally reenact that scene from My Best Friend's Wedding where Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney almost kiss as they pass under a bridge on the Chicago River. Here’s to hoping that your outcome is a bit more favorable than Julia’s.
