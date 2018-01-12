58 Actually Great Houston Date Ideas

Dating in Houston can be great... that is, when it's not altogether hellish. To take some of the pain out of your nonexistent game, we’ve come up with a bunch of actually cool stuff to do with whomever actually agreed to go out with you. Whether you’re going on a first date, or desperately seeking a way to spice up your current relationship, here’s all you need to do. You can thank us in the morning.
Make This Apple Brandy Elderflower Sparkler for Your Next Fancy Party
Listen to live music
Multiple locations
Test your date’s ability to rock hard at local live music dives like Fitzgerald’s, Satellite Bar, and White Oak Music Hall. Then, if you can still hear over the ringing in your ears, get to know each other over late-night eats. If she calls you back, she passed the test.
Go wine tasting
Santa Fe
Located in just over 35mi from Downtown in Santa Fe, Haak Vineyards and Winery is open for tastings and tours seven days a week. Enough sampling and she just may not notice your wine mouth.
Take your dogs for a drink
Multiple locations
Because if your dogs can’t get along, there wasn’t a chance to begin with.
Take a farmers market bike tour
Multiple locations
You’ll be able to bond over locally made jams and fresh-picked produce as you hit two or three farmers markets over the course of a few hours. But be warned: you should be able to make it through a 15mi ride (there are stops) without uncontrollably sweating before you attempt the Bayou City Outdoors ride.
Bocce in the yard at Brooklyn Athletic Club
Montrose
An intense game of bocce in BAC's charming backyard will get the juices flowing. And if it doesn’t, a few rounds of intense cocktails by the outdoor fireplace should.
Take a neighborhood food tour
Multiple locations
Eat your way through Downtown, Montrose, or The Heights on a Houston Culinary Tour. Because what’s more romantic than popping the button on your jeans?
Play endless vintage arcade games
Downtown
Channel your inner fifth grader at Joystix Classic Games and Pinballs. The Downtown gaming center opens up its showroom for free play on the first and last Friday of each month ($15 per person at the door). Just play it cool after you get whomped in Street Fighter.
Alfresco dinner and a movie at Tiny Boxwoods
Upper Kirby
Though by day you’ll see more plastic faces than you would at Barbie's Dreamhouse, by night this picturesque garden restaurant is made for lovers.
Get your hands dirty at a cooking class
Highland Village
Still haven’t mastered toast? Urban Chef offers date-night cooking classes that work even for those who are most pathetic in the kitchen.
Experience Vietnamese crawfish
Alief
Who new devouring crawfish heads and cracking king crab claws with butter-soaked hands could be so erotic? Us. We did. And we found out at Crawfish and Noodle.
Wine & s’mores yourselves
Midtown
13 Celsius is a dimly lit, sexy-as-hell wine bar, made 10 times sexier when table-side s’mores get added in the mix. Enjoy some alongside their library of wines by the bottle. Also, open bottles are half-price on Sundays. That’s critical information.
Cuddle up at a movie in the park
Multiple locations
Both Discovery Green and Market Square Park offer free showings of movies in the park. They also both have on-site places serving booze. Check their schedules to see the upcoming lineup.
Take a day trip to Galveston
Galveston
Bring a picnic and a frisbee to the beach, sip and stroll down the Strand, spend the day bar-hopping, or go full tourist with coasters and ring toss at Pleasure Pier.
Craft brews and country at Cottonwood
Garden Oaks/Oak Forest
Grab a fireside seat and enjoy a selection of 42 craft taps and live music on Cottonwood’s always popping patio. Follow the music schedule on Facebook.
Kayak the bayou...
Multiple locations
... and afterward, go for cheese plates and wine at the glass treehouse dining room overlooking Lost Lake, The Dunlavy.
Embarrass yourselves at Glitter Karaoke
Midtown
Take a few sips of Pappy to help with the nerves, then pick your song and see if you’re a match made in karaoke heaven.
Drink for a cause at OKRA Charity Saloon
Downtown
Not only is this Main St bar’s dimly lit, brick-walled interior a thing of beauty, but its mission is too. All proceeds go to a different local charitable organization each month. Each drink you get earns you a vote for that month’s winning charity.
Laugh your asses off at Improv Houston
Spring Branch
Some pretty excellent comics make their way through Houston’s Improv. Get your tickets online and show up early to get a head start at the bar and ensure prime seating.
Whiskey and pinball at Poison Girl
Montrose
Bring quarters to this American-bred whiskey hotspot – which, in addition to having a sweet back patio, houses a stellar selection of vintage pinball machines.
Brave the wait for ribs at Killen’s Barbecue
Pearland
Because there’s nothing sexier than wiping BBQ sauce off each other’s faces. Plus, the line around the corner -- coupled with the free beer -- will really help you get to know each other.
Give horseback riding a go
Humble
You may not realize it all the time, but Houston is, in fact, a part of Texas. Partake in some good old-fashioned country fun at the Cypress Trails, located just 20 minutes from Downtown.
Get your hookah on at Cafe Mawal
Galleria/Uptown
You’ll both get high (on life) as you smoke shisha in your cozy Bedouin tent. Also, watching your date smoke hookah is probably pretty hot.
Nerd out at trivia
Multiple locations
Geeks Who Drink host about a trillion trivia nights around town, so the least you can do is make one of them.
Slurp some ramen
Washington
Head to the kitschy Ninja Ramen for made-from-scratch noodles and Ninja Turtle-themed cocktails. Bonus points if you slurp your ramen Lady and the Tramp-style.
Do a Houston graffiti and art crawl
Multiple locations
Spend the day snapping shots of each other in front of local art attractions like Market Square’s graffiti mural, the We <3 Houston Sign, the Before I Die Wall, and the Biscuit Paint Wall. Then make a sweet Pic Stich and Instagram the crap out of it.
Express your feelings through paint
Multiple locations
BYO spots like Pinot’s Palette help you get loose while you paint. That is, as long as you bring a lot of booze.
Make bad decisions... together
Multiple locations
Nothing bonds two people more than... wait, what happened last night exactly?
Get close with a two-step at Rebels Honky Tonk
Washington
Sure, there may be classier places to dance around town, but this Washington Ave bar, complete with a mechanical bull to test your date’s "skills," is always a good time... especially if shots are implemented.
Get boozy at the movies
Multiple locations
Downtown’s Sundance Cinemas, iPic Theaters, and Alamo Drafthouse, all of which have bars inside, pretty much beat every other alcohol-free movie theater in town -- not that it's a fair fight.
Try (and hopefully don’t fail at) indoor rock climbing
West Houston
Head to the Texas Rock Gym in West Houston to show off your rock climbing skills... or lack thereof.
Das boots and Battleship at Bar Munich
Midtown
This laid-back brewhouse’s board games and cheap beer specials will keep both you and your date happy, even if your battleship gets sunk.
Go on an old-school roller skating date
West Oaks
Relive your youth/bruise your backside the Dairy Ashford Roller Rink, which is open for public skating Thurs – Sun. And while you’re going old-school suburbs with it, you may as well finish the night off with a sundae at Baskin Robbins.
Dinner with a view at Spindletop
Downtown
Revolving dinners above the city lights just never get old. Save this one for a date you really like, because your bank account's bound to take a hit.
Get your Mario Kart on at Neil’s Bahr
EaDo
Neil’s Bahr, named after physicist Niels Bohr, is the spot for all things amazingly nerdy. Bond over a few games of Mario Kart and even more rounds of PBR.
Slurp down Gulf oysters at Caracol
Galleria/Uptown
The coastal Mexican restaurant’s raw oysters on-the-half-shell are no joke (and are natural aphrodisiacs), but their wood-roasted oysters with chipotle butter are the real winners here. Get them for half-off during happy hour.
Thursday night turtle racing
Midtown
Little Woodrow’s Thursday night turtle races are a win-win (tiny turtles + beer!). Look out for the races in spring and summer.
Go shootin’
George Bush Park
Get your adrenaline pumping at the shooting range. You may want to try clay shooting so your date doesn’t think you’re a serial killer. Also, probably don’t do this on the first date.
Make up a DIY taco crawl
Multiple locations
Perhaps start with breakfast tacos?
Picnic and a show at Miller Outdoor Theater
Museum District
Bring a blanket and a packed picnic to Miller Outdoor Theater, where live and FREE performances start the first day of spring. The fact that you get to show off your wine-and-cheese-pairing skills is just a bonus.
Bike along the bayou and into Downtown
Multiple locations
Pick up a B-Cycle at Spotts Park and make your way to Market Square, where you can refuel at one of many bars and restaurants. We suggest sangria and tapas at Batanga or brews and falafel at Niko Niko’s in the square.
Beer tasting and brewery tours at a local brewery
Multiple locations
With powerhouses like Saint Arnold, Karbach, Buffalo Bayou, and 8th Wonder, there’s no shortage of excellent spots to get your brew-date on.
Get competitive at Topgolf
Energy Corridor
Eat, drink, and play at this huge golf gaming complex. Loser buys the next round of shots.
Sip wine in one of Houston’s oldest bars
Downtown
Housed in Downtown’s oldest building, the chandelier-lit La Carafe oozes sex appeal. Just be warned: the spot is said to be haunted. More important warning: it’s cash only.
Hit the tracks at Sam Houston Race Park
Northwest Houston
Betting on horses is fun because 1) you can win money and 2) you can win that other bet you and your date made.
Do dim sum
Multiple locations
Go crazy on dumplings, chicken feet, and pork buns at Fung’s Kitchen’s legendary dim sum. You’ll notice a crowd there every single weekend, so Hong Kong Dim Sum and Dim Sum King are also worthy contenders.
Play on giant trampolines
Spring Branch
Sky Zone’s dope indoor trampoline park offers open jump, a SkySlam court, and a SkyRiser bungee trampoline. Be prepared for a lot of bouncing.
Attempt Thrillist's light rail bar crawl
Multiple locations
The best part? No driving needed.
Share a late-night slice of pie
Upper Kirby
Head to House of Pies to get a giant slice of pie no matter the hour; the old-school diner is open 24/7.
Get sexy at Prohibition
Downtown
Part supperclub, part burlesque club, this 1920s throwback bar offers dinner and a sultry Moonlight Dolls show Thursday-Saturday nights.
Check out one of our many boozy brunches
Multiple locations
And yhy not start with the best brunches in Houston?
Break out your best '80s dance moves
Montrose
Friday and Saturday are '80s nights at Etro Lounge. Dress in the decade’s finest and break out those old-school moves your funky cousin Tevin taught you. Because if your robot doesn’t turn your date on, what will?
Make out at Marfreless
River Oaks
Houston’s sloppiest make out bar classed it up a bit when it reopened last year. But it’s still widely considered a make out bar. So...
Second Saturday at Sawyer Yards
Washington
On the second Saturday of every month, local artists open their studios to the public. Head to the repurposed Sawyer Yards warehouses to explore everything from rad painting and sculpture works to jewelry and photography.
Cozy up to indie flicks at the River Oaks Theatre
River Oaks
This Art Deco theatre plays your favorite foreign flicks, indie films, and monthly showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Hike and stargaze at Brazos Bend State Park
Needville
Head to the nearby Brazos Bend for a romantic hike and finish it off with a sick stargazing sesh at the onsite George Observatory. Just be sure to check for closures due to flooding before doing so. #HoustonProblems.
Escape the Room
Midtown (& Downtown)
Warning: these escape room challenges are relationship gamechangers. Because being stuck in a room with horrid ‘80s songs looping in the background and a racing clock while figuring out puzzles to escape said room WILL prove your compatibility, one way or the other.
Spend a day on Menil campus
Montrose
The Menil Collection is hands down one of the most prized artscapes in Houston, so go there to stare at some pretty cool walls, get zen at Rothko Chapel, then hop on over to Bistro Menil to take turns sniffing wine and discussing existentialism.
Explore the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern
Downtown
This amazing 87,500-square foot, 25-foot tall underground cistern was built in 1927, but it only recently opened to the public. Sign up for a 30 minute tour to take in its cathedral-like magnificence in person. It’s a quick date, so you may want to also pack a bayou-side picnic.
Sign up here for our daily Houston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.