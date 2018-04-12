27 Dates Perfect for the Vegas Winter Months

Dating in Vegas may be... different, but it doesn't always have to be bad! There are, in theory, single people in Vegas looking to do more than just order up semi-anonymous sex as easy as ordering a pizza. And for those who want more than just a "hook up" -- for those who actually want to meet, date, and be with another human being in a meaningful, non-disposable way -- Vegas might actually be one of the best cities in America for dating. There is so much to do here, and so much of it easily romance-oriented, after all. We've got you covered for each stage of your early dating game.
Take a lovely walk in the park with a cup of locally roasted java in hand
Southeast
Coffee is the perfect first date drink. We shouldn't need to explain this, but just in case: if you are actually looking to DATE someone, and not just hook up, it might be better to get to know them over non-intoxicants. For some of the best in town, hit up local coffeehouse Sunrise Coffee for an excellent pour-over made from their own Mothership Coffee beans sourced from single-origin organic Fair Trade micro co-ops (that's coffee-talk for real, real good), then cross the street to Sunset Park for a stroll along the pond filled with geese and ducks and swans (romantic if you suppress thoughts of all the bird droppings), or through the ancient dunes that once covered all of Las Vegas (the dune field is all that remains of them).
Have super-casual happy hour drinks by the fire pits
Town Square
Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge is kind of the ideal date spot: centrally located from most corners of the Las Vegas Valley, right off the I-15/215 interchange, on the Strip without being on the Strip, in a neutral location with tons of free parking, good food, and drinks all around, a stellar happy hour to keep it cheap, and a great patio with comfy couches and warm fire pits. It might be a little clichéd for anyone who has lived and dated in Vegas for a while, but it's a solid go-to.
Let your inner child loose at Gold Spike
Downtown
Gold Spike is basically a hipster romper room complete with adult playsets (think giant versions of Jenga, chess, and foosball). First dates can be especially tricky, so this is a good spot to go where you can chat at the bar, then go play some games to distract from awkward lulls in conversation that occur once you cover all the basics.
Try locally made chocolate paired with wine 40 stories above the Strip
The Strip
The High Roller is a bit underwhelming, unless you really enjoy the views of the backs of parking garages. That said, it's still a Vegas thing, and one of the best ways to experience it is with an added twist: the Chocolate Tasting Experience featuring local chocolatier, Ethel M Chocolates. Over the course of a 30-minute ride, sample chocolates paired with wine while getting to know your date and deciding whether to suggest another stop along the LINQ Promenade afterward -- maybe some fried chicken and bowling or a show at Brooklyn Bowl -- or not!
Enjoy craft beer and fancy eats at the new restaurant at one of the city's oldest bars
East Fremont
Atomic Liquors is the oldest freestanding bar in Las Vegas and a beloved local dive, as well as a beloved local beer bar (still one of the best in the city). Just last year they expanded their offerings with the Kitchen at Atomic, a separate full-service restaurant that shares the same property and outdoor patio as its namesake. The restaurant is a sunny, airy, open, reclaimed-chic space rehabbed from an old auto shop that serves excellent, seasonally changing elevated gastropub fare. Belly up to the bar to chat with the knowledgeable bartenders about what's good on the menu and off the beer list, and enjoy a casual night out that's still a best face forward in local food and drink.
Show off how sophisticated you are at the ballet
Downtown
While Nevada Ballet Theatre performances are limited, if your early dating period should happen to coincide with one of their lavish productions (especially if it's The Nutcracker), then take the plunge and buy a pair of tickets to show at least you're not a neanderthal. Next up, just in time for Valentine's Day weekend (and only for Valentine's Day weekend) is Beauty and the Beast -- if you're aiming for romance, this is how you do it.
Get proper tea service at the Mandarin Oriental
The Strip
The Mandarin Oriental is such a breath of civility in the midst of the chaos of the Strip, and by god, is there anything more civilized than a full tea service? Head to the Tea Lounge on the 23rd floor, with one of the best views of the Las Vegas Strip, for their Classic English Afternoon Tea served daily with seatings around 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm, an experience like no other around for $45. But if you keep more evening hours, there's nothing wrong and everything right with cocktails in the Mandarin Bar, offering that same stellar view.
Do everything that's free at the Bellagio, at least
The Strip
Another cliché Vegas date that deserves every bit of its reputation is a stroll through the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden (maintained and updated each season by a horticulture staff of 120) and the iconic Fountains of Bellagio -- both of which are also, helpfully, free. Not free is admission to the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, but it is very much worthwhile (and locals discounts are available). This is where you'll catch exhibits organized in partnership with museums and foundations from around the world. The current exhibit is "Samurai: Armor from the Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Collection."
Hang with local beer and wine enthusiasts at one of Khoury's weekly tasting events
Henderson
Don't let the name fool you: Khoury's Fine Wine & Spirits is actually probably best known as one of Las Vegas's best craft beer stores (and bars), though they most certainly sell wine and spirits, we've heard. But to each his own! Every Wednesday is a new beer tapping event, often celebrating a new special release or entry to the Vegas market, followed by wine tasting events every Thursday. The folks who work here and those who hang out almost daily are super friendly, so taste some new beers (or wines) and plan on making new friends together in a low-pressure, casual, fun evening here.
Eat dinner atop the second-most romantic Eifel Tower in the world
The Strip
Things are maybe going somewhere now? If so, start pulling out the big romance guns, and start with a trip to the top of the Eifel Tower inside Paris Las Vegas, a half-scale replica of the real deal, then have dinner at the Eifel Tower Restaurant, with a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows offering an unparalleled view of the Bellagio fountains.
Discover Vegas' best-kept secret steakhouse
The Royal Resort
In a city with so many outstanding stand-alone steakhouses, it is truly baffling that people still go to places like Ruth's Chris. There's certainly no accounting for taste, but you can still impress your date with a steakhouse that isn't a boring, overpriced, cookie-cutter chain -- without quite plunking down your monthly mortgage payment at, say, the likes of CUT or SW Steakhouse (excellent though they may be). Instead, head to The Barrymore inside the Royal Resort. The steaks are on par with anywhere on the Strip, the atmosphere is at once retro and modern and super-cozy, and the fire pit-lined patio offers one of the best views of the Strip. There's a reason we keep calling it a best-kept secret.
Skip the dinner date and take a food tour instead
Everywhere
The standard dinner date is a classic, but it's a little played out. Not that you shouldn't do the classic dinner date (keep reading for proof we are very much fans of this), but sitting across the table staring at each other for an unknown stretch of time can be nerve-wracking for anyone -- even someone you've seen a few times but are still trying to impress. Instead, try something a little different with Lip Smacking Foodie Tours. These are pretty pricey at $125 a ticket -- but they offer a variety of different food-focused group walking tours -- taking a little bit of the pressure off the date while still providing an unforgettable cuisine-hopping experience.
Drive out to one of our hundreds of natural hot springs
Lake Mead
Nevada is home to more than 300 natural hot springs, and there are plenty around Vegas, all located around the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Gold Strike is probably the most well-known, but it is also the most technical (there are several ropes to climb up and down over large, slick boulders) and the most crowded (lots and lots of people in inappropriate footwear sharing their personal music selections with everyone within earshot). It's also the least impressive. Hit the Arizona Hot Spring instead, a three-tiered pool of increasingly hot water located in a very cool slot canyon, with a much more impressive view of the Colorado River at the end. It's just over an hour away by car.
Head to the top of the world for a few thrills
The Strip
The top of the world = the Top of the World restaurant located at the top of the Stratosphere, more than 800 feet above the madness of the Strip. The revolving restaurant is a bit of a Vegas bucket list item and a great place for a special night out with someone you rather fancy. You can also up the ante a bit with one of the thrill rides that drop, dangle, and spin you over the side of the Strat some 900 feet off the ground. For the real adrenaline-junkies, though, there's also the Guinness Book record-holding SkyJump, an open-air 829-foot jump.
Make some magic at a magic show
The Strip
Maybe it's something you don't quite realize because it's probably not something you often think about while living here, but Las Vegas is the world capital of magic shows, hands-down. There are a TON here, all the time, and we've recently seen a surge in new magic shows opening, too. While you can never go wrong with a classic like Penn & Teller, Piff the Magic Dragon is just the right mix of self-deprecating humor, an adorable dog, an intimate space, and a grown-ass man in a dragon costume. For a price, these will keep you both laughing, which is a good headspace to be in on any date.
Splurge on a Cirque show
Various locations
OK, Cirque shows are expensive. Like, real expensive. They also rarely ever go on sale, so when they do, you had better take advantage. That said, this is something you might want to save until you know you really dig the other person and want them to stick around, because sinking damn near $300 into mediocre seats at one of the mid-priced Cirque productions is quite a bit beyond most people's first date thresholds. There is a Cirque show for every taste, but productions like Michael Jackson's ONE and KA stand out. And if you want to take your date to something sexy, there is no better show in all of Las Vegas than Zumanity -- a sexy performance without all the seedy quasi-strip-club elements of all the other male and female revues around town, and there is something for all gender preferences.
Get a couples massage... in a salt cave
Summerlin
You know you've found the right person once you can do couple-y things without fear or shame -- like get couples' massages just because deep down you know you want to. There are plenty of spas in Las Vegas, but maybe try something a little different in luxury pampering: a couples massage inside a salt cave. Halotherapy (salt therapy) is poised to be the Next Big Thing in health and wellness, and the Salt Room LV offers a variety of salt cave experiences, from monthly halotherapy memberships to body treatments, facials, and side-by-side couple's aroma massages.
Check out any of these other events this season
Various locations
Every season Thrillist rounds up the best things you can do in Vegas in one comprehensive calendar. All the events are fun on your own, but even better with a fun date. (If that fails, try any of these new restaurants in town.)
Cheer on our home team at a Golden Knights game
The Strip
Las Vegas' first professional sports team is NHL expansion team the Golden Knights, and already the team has solidified a beloved place in the local community. But the team has not only won our hardened Vegas hearts: they're leading the Western Conference, which means they have a real shot at winning the coveted Stanley Cup in their first year, and are already on track to finish the season with the best-ever record for an expansion team in any sport ever. Don't miss your chance to see a game this historic, record-shattering first season!
Go adventuring in Lake Mead
Lake Mead
Lake Mead has a whole lot more to offer than party boating and (boozy) cliff jumping. Kayak through the Black Canyon to Emerald Cave, where the afternoon light makes the waters inside the cave a brilliant emerald color. You can rent a kayak, bring your own, or take a guided tour with a local company like Kayak Lake Mead. If you'd rather see Lake Mead from high above, hit the Flightlinez zip-line tour of Bootleg Canyon, with 1.5 miles of zip lines over four runs through the Red Mountains in Boulder City.
Visit a butcher shop for one of the best brunches and dinners in Vegas
Tivoli Village
Echo & Rig is a local butcher shop and full-service restaurant widely and regularly recognized as having one of the best brunches in town and being one of the best steakhouses in the city, on or off the Strip. This place is outstanding, with food that puts it heads above most of its competition regardless, made all the more exceptional by consistently impeccable service from every member of the staff and prices that make you think you're in some mid-sized Midwestern city, and certainly not Las Vegas. If you're there for not-brunch, definitely gawk at the family-style steak presentation, but if you're there early enough you have to get the rib-eye cap. This one sells out nightly -- if that gives you further motivation.
Learn some realness about each other while making your escape
Various locations
You how people say when you first start dating someone, you should make them use a computer with slow Wi-Fi to find out who they really are? (It's a thing people say, promise.) Well, an escape room is another way of seeing who a person really is, when the pressure is on and competitive tendencies rear their often-ugly heads. For whatever reason escape rooms are a big deal in Vegas; there's over a dozen of them. Try Escapology, The Basement, Lost Games, or ESCAPEability for starters.
Get an education in chocolate-making while overlooking the Bellagio Fountains
The Strip
Hexx Kitchen + Bar inside the Paris Las Vegas is a restaurant with a massive candy shop attached, yes, but more importantly, it is the only bean-to-bar single-origin chocolate maker in the state of Nevada. Book a Bean-to-Bar Tasting and Education class (with or without the added wine tasting) and learn about their chocolate-making process and cacao bean sourcing while sampling the goods and watching the magic happen in their on-site exhibition kitchen. Afterwards head out to the Strip-side patio looking out at the Bellagio Fountains for some bites and drinks.
Snowshoeing on Charleston... snow provided
Mount Charleston
While even Florida was getting snow this season, Mount Charleston remained dry as the desert surrounding it. 2018 hasn't been the amplest year for mountain powder, but that finally turned around in January, officially making it ski season in Las Vegas. Said skiing (and snowboarding) is good -- perhaps even ideal -- for beginners, but for a more leisurely, sightseeing, date-friendly outdoor winter experience, try snowshoeing on Mary Jane Falls trail -- less than an hour away by car. Afterward, cozy up by the fire inside the bar at the Resort on Mount Charleston.
Tour Las Vegas' wine country
Various locations
This is a real thing! This a thing that defies the basic principles of agriculture, but regardless, it exists, in Pahrump, which is a bit better known for a whole different kind of industry. (And by that we mean, er, brothels.) But here you will also find the Pahrump Valley Winery and the Sanders Family Winery. Sanders is a much smaller family-run operation, where Pahrump is the real tourism draw with a beautiful estate that is much more modern and Instagram-ready. This winery also has an upscale steakhouse on property with lovely views of the surrounding mountains that hearken back to the steakhouse-and-seafood fine dining dominance of the '90s.
See Vegas' best performers in an off-Strip show that changes with each performance
Downtown
After four years, Mondays Dark has gained a serious following among Las Vegas locals. Twice a month, performers, musicians, athletes, celebrity chefs, and other Las Vegas and Hollywood personalities gather in an ever-changing variety show with tickets starting at just $20 and proceeds to benefit a different local Las Vegas charity each time.
