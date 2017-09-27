25 Actually Great LA Date Ideas

Whether you swiped right and are trying to plan a brilliant first interaction or you’re trying to liven up the predictable routine with your special someone, great date ideas are hard to come by. That’s why we’ve tracked down 25 date ideas in LA that are actually, y’know, fun. There’s something for everyone here, from urban explorers and foodies to artsy types and history buffs -- and to top it off, we’ll even let you take all the credit.
Hiking
Various locations
Don't worry, we're not recommending hiking hiking -- the hikes we're referring to (10 of which we detailed here) are instead easy-breezy short ones that'll get you to I-think-I-can-see-San-Diego-from-here heights. They're all ranked from one to five, with a one being a suuuuuper-easy hike, and five being just a little bit not-easier.
Disco roller-skating
Glendale
Your roller-skating skills are definitely shaky (get it? DO YOU?), but struggling to stay upright while holding onto your date will be way more fun than trying to practice your solo spin move. Alcohol isn't served at this throwback roller rink in Glendale -- one of the last in LA -- but that's what flasks were made for, right?
Explore a new food neighborhood with Six Taste
Various locations
For both the new transplant in the city, and the longtime local who plainly just loves food, Six Taste’s walking tours hit up five or six different spots in one tour, focusing on the most edible and historical highlights of neighborhoods all over LA.
Make sure your next date can be a romantic dinner in with a Hipcooks class
Multiple locations
Whether you consider yourself a Top Chef or a Boyardee Chef, your cooking game can always use some refining. Hone your skills and get messy together at one of the classes from this fun and affordable cooking school (at the Eastside, Westside, or Woodland Hills locations). You might just learn how to make some dim sum or pasta from scratch. Added bonus: You get a meal (and usually booze!) out of it.
Play some vintage pinball
Echo Park
Remember how we told you about that sweet arcade bar Downtown? Well, this underground-ish pinball arcade in Echo Park (located above the rehearsal studio where every single band that plays Eastside bars practices) is where all of that pinball wizardry started and is still home to a rotating collection of classic pinball machines from the past several decades, which all offer a good money-to-fun ratio.
Catch a flick at Electric Dusk Drive-In
Glassell Park
Steam up your windows with your date at the only drive-in movie theater left in LA proper. Order food from Electric Dusk Drive-In’s Snack Shack, bring your own hooch, and watch (or don’t, WINK WINK) classic movies up on the big screen from the comfort of your car.
Look fancy with dinner and a show at the Wallis Annenberg Center
Beverly Hills
Stock up on culture cred with your date by checking out a jazz/theater/dance/classical production at the Wallis, the impressive arts center in Beverly Hills (of all places), and enjoy a sweet happy hour at the upscale Italian bistro Cecconi’s before the show. Hungry diners can pop in and get a little tipsy with some wine and cocktails, and soak up all that booze with gourmet bites (including truffle burgers and pizzettas with porchetta) for $4-$7 Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4-7pm.
Do your best The Notebook paddling impressions at Echo Park Lake
Echo Park
Take to the high seas (aka the relatively newly renovated Echo Park Lake) for some side-by-side paddle boating -- or, if you’re feeling fancy, splurge for the guided gondola ride. You can reminisce about your voyage afterward while grabbing coffee and delicious bites at Beacon, the new spot at the boathouse.
Taste local wine with wild animals
Malibu
Because Sonoma is a bit far to drive for someone who maybe accidentally swiped right, this handy wine-tasting room along Mulholland offers you two a chance to sip vino with a view without awkwardly suffering through the smell of cow pies while driving north on the 5. Pack a picnic/stock up at Trader Joe’s and catch some live folksy music on the weekends, or get wild with the Wine Safaris, where you can take a jeep tour to meet and feed zebras, camels, giraffes and more wild animals on the property (while tasting wine along the way).
Indoor rock climbing
Downtown
You and your date can flex your muscles and "spot" each other at LA’s largest indoor bouldering gym (no ropes!) in the Arts District. Even if the two of you aren’t feeling like Stallone in Cliffhanger, the gym offers intro classes to get you both climbing safely.
Nighttime bike riding
Various locations
The Passage is a weekly bike ride that starts and ends at a donut shop (score!), and along the way aims to hit unexplored parts of LA -- sometimes hitting pool halls, bowling alleys, and karaoke along the way. Is it oddball? Yes. Is it still an awesome date? YES.
Try your best Western accent at Sunset Ranch
Los Feliz
Even if you’ve only been on pony rides as a kid, you can still saddle up for a guided horseback ride through the trails of Griffith Park with totally ridiculous views of the city. And on Saturdays, the ride ends with a big-ass BBQ (!) and live music back at the ranch.
Roll a spare at vintage bowling at Highland Park Bowl
Highland Park
Sure, many of LA’s classic and well-worn bowling alleys have that endearing je ne sais quoi (like All Star Lanes’ karaoke stage!), but if you want to really impress a date, Highland Park Bowl is where it’s at. This historic joint has been open since the Prohibition era and was the former home to punk rock venue Mr. T’s Bowl. The revamped alley’s been given a glam makeover that melds the old with the new, like a recovered mural from the 1930s, chandeliers made of vintage pin-setters, and some seriously good wood-fired pizzas and craft cocktails. Pro tip: Go to happy hour Monday through Fridays from 5-8pm for discounts on drink and food -- like a $10 pizza-and-draft combo or $3 PBRs -- and lanes.
Scope out the city's architecture at Barnsdall Art Park
East Hollywood
Barnsdall Art Park is one of the most underrated spots in LA to get a gorgeous view of the city and some culture under your belt. For the architecture buffs, Frank Lloyd Wright’s first-ever LA project, Hollyhock House, sits on this hilltop and is open for viewing with the purchase of a ticket Thursdays to Sundays. Pack a picnic for a sunset meal for extra bonus points with the date. And check the park’s calendar, as throughout the year it also plays host to wine-tasting parties, outdoor movie screenings, gallery openings, and plenty more fun cultural events that are prime date material.
Grab a drink in secret at LA's best speakeasies
Various locations
The Prohibition era may be long gone, but the idea of sneaking into a speakeasy never gets old. A few years back there were only a scant number of LA bars with secret entrances and special passwords (like “ET phone home”). Now we have so many (23 of the best ones are detailed here) that you and your date could even do a bar crawl visiting these watering holes. But shh, you didn’t hear it from us.
Explore the bizarre at the Museum of Jurassic Technology
Culver City
While some people like to have romantic candlelit dinners on dates, others love a good adventure exploring really weird and creepy stuff. Don’t let the name of this place confuse you -- it’s not quite a museum like LACMA or MOCA -- but rather a bizarre experience exploring art, trinkets, and stuff that will have you giggling and muttering to your date, “What the hell?” We don’t want to spoil it for you, but all we can say is go in with an open mind and just know you’re in for a fun and delightfully unsettling time. An added perk is that you get to end your visit with a trip to the rooftop garden where you can have tea and cookies… because why not?
Stroll through the Descanso Gardens
La Cañada Flintridge
This massive botanical garden (over 150 acres!) got even cooler when it opened its new restaurant, Maple (run by hotshot Patina Group), where you can get lunch and a righteous weekend brunch with dishes like fried chicken and beignets or huevos rancheros. As an added bonus, the restaurant will be open for dinner service as a pop-up from November 19 to January 8, 2018 (closed some nights, so check the website) during the Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted: Forest of Light ticketed event -- a crazy 1-mile light display through the grounds -- which could become a “light show & chill” sort of thing, if you know what we’re saying.
Lace up your shoes for an urban hike at the secret Beachwood Canyon Stairs
Hollywood Hills
One of the coolest things about LA is its many, many secret sets of stairs. From Silver Lake to Santa Monica, you’ll find hillside neighborhoods with shortcuts dipping up and down random sets of stairs -- something Angelenos used to use back in the day, many for the sadly defunct streetcars. Our favorite route is the Beachwood Canyon one that goes through what old Hollywoodland once was. It's a chill 2.6-mile hike/walk where you and your date can get a little sweaty (that’s sexy, right?) and have fun figuring out the route and discovering some cool views and architecture porn along the way. If the date’s going well, extend it a little further with a bite to eat at nearby Beachwood Cafe, which just so happens to be owned by Chopped winner Patti Peck.
Take advantage of our weather and dine al fresco
Various locations
LA is #blessed with good weather pretty much most of the year, which means we have a plethora of al fresco dining and drinking options. We’ve highlighted 20 of our favorite restaurants with outdoor patios here, from a sweet rooftop bar with Fijian food to poolside dining at a swanky ‘60s-style hotel.
Take a guided tour of the Watts Towers Arts Center
Watts
Watts Towers is unlike anything else you’ll see around LA. Go on a guided tour and walk through the 17 historic art structures made of steel and mosaics. The tallest one is nearly 100ft high! After you’ve gotten your dose of history and art, do yourself a favor and take your date to Watts Coffee House for soul-food brunch and get some of the best fried chicken wings and waffles in town.
Star Parties and a beer garden in Griffith Park
Los Feliz
Whether you venture up to the Griffith Observatory on a hike or take the easy way by car, it’s always an excellent, starry-eyed date destination offering stunning views of the city. You can, of course, re-enact plenty of movie scenes from Rebel Without a Cause to La La Land -- or better yet, take your date to the Star Parties held one Saturday a month, where you two can peer through telescopes to see the real stars of Hollywood. Earlier in the day, you can also hit up the Roosevelt Café near the Vermont Avenue entrance where there’s now a pop-up beer garden with flights of brews and sausages.
Enjoy a magical meal
Hollywood
You’ve probably heard couples talk about how they want to add some magic back into their relationship, so why not add some actual magic to your next date? Surely you know a magician -- er, illusionist -- who can get you into the legendary, members-only Magic Castle where illusions abound and dinner is actually much better than it used to be. Or, if you don’t, you could impress your date with an intimate show at Black Rabbit Rose, the new magic theatre from the creative Houston brothers (Break Room 86, Good Times at Davey Wayne’s, etc). After the show you can grab magic-inspired cocktails and excellent Thai-Chinese from Crying Tiger.
Journey through LA's historic past
Downtown
There’s nothing like a bit of vintage Los Angeles history to inspire swoons straight from a classic noir romance. Start off with a ride on the newly reopened and restored Angels Flight, the iconic funicular railway that originally opened in 1901. Afterward, head over to Grand Central Market, which celebrates its centennial this year, where you and your date can feast from the myriad of delicious vendors (both new and legacy). Pro-tip: The market now stays open for dinner, and offers nightly date-friendly events like trivia and jazz. You could also head down Broadway to historic Clifton’s and grab a drink at the Pacific Seas tiki bar. Explore even more with Esotouric’s unique and fascinating tours, which take you through the darker corners of LA’s literary, cultural, and true crime past.
Take in a floral-inspired brunch
Flower District
Even if you aren’t a budding botanist yourself, exploring the historic Southern California Flower Market and Original Los Angeles Flower Market is an incredible only-in-LA experience that everyone should check out. Plus, what date wasn’t improved with a bouquet of fresh flowers (especially ones at a fraction of the cost of retail shops). Admission is just $2 per person for the general public, and you two can roam through the fragrant aisles freely, but just be sure to go before noon when most vendors close. There’s also a farmers market between the two flower markets on Saturdays, and you definitely want to grab brunch or lunch at Poppy & Rose. There you’ll find incredibly delicious American classics, including biscuits & gravy and buttermilk-brined fried chicken, as well as salads and egg dishes.
Crafts, brews, and sea life in San Pedro
San Pedro
Venturing down to San Pedro may be unfamiliar territory for some, but the drive is well worth it if you’re looking for a unique date adventure -- and possibly even a staycation. Kick off the date at Brouwerij West, the massive brewery specializing in Belgian-inspired brews that use unique grains and ingredients. Grab a bite at the food truck parked outside and if you happen to go during one of the summertime Popfuji festivals on the huge patio, you can catch live music as well. Across the way, you and your date can also check out works from local artists at Crafted, and you should definitely visit the Frank Gehry-designed Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, where you can explore exhibits of Southern California’s sea life, or get even more up-close during guided tide pool walks or local excursions.
