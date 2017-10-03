The Best Bars in LA -- If You're Single

LA can be a bear for single people to navigate: the city is enormous, online dating apps are terrible, and if you've spent a lot of time focusing on your own neighborhood, then you're just running into (and hooking up with) the same people over (and over) (and over) again. That's why we've got this cheat-sheet of great bars for meeting single people at. They are all set up with cozy booths, have great vibes, and -- whether they're classy cocktail bars or dark dives -- that inexplicable sexiness that makes closing time have double meaning.
Seven Grand
Downtown
There are plenty of intimate nooks and crannies in the beloved DTLA ode-to-whiskey, as well as a pool table to start conversation and "accidentally" bump into someone as you try to pass by. Seven Grand also hides the sorta-secret bar The Jackalope in the back if you want to change locations without really changing locations.
The Short Stop
Echo Park
This dimly lit dive has a dingy dance floor with vibrant music, meaning whatever happens on the dance floor hopefully doesn’t stay there. Thankfully, there’s also a photo booth where you can find some privacy with your new fling.
Black
Hollywood
Befitting its location, this raw, rock-feeling bar is equipped with a stellar guitar-leaning jukebox and roomy leather booths that open themselves up to group getting-to-know-yous or secluded face-sucking.
Dirty Laundry
Hollywood
This (not so) hidden, underground speakeasy rests in the midst of Hollywood Blvd and was once called one of our sexiest bars in LA, so it’s only natural it makes our list for best bars in LA if you’re single. Bartenders serve up infused spirits, equipped with house made syrups and garnishes for young professionals looking for something fancy to sip on. Meanwhile, DJs provide both current and throwback tunes to keep singles bumpin’ and grindin’ all night long. There’s also the even-more-hidden Valentino room, which offers its own private bar and plush seating for those looking to escape from the hustle and bustle of the typically cramped dance floor -- and have a little, uh, alone time.
Good Times at Davey Wayne’s
Hollywood
The name alone is the first sign that people at Good Times At Davey Wayne's are there to enjoy themselves -- and the totally decked-out '70s-themed ambiance help make that anything-goes vibe a reality. This speakeasy exudes a casual, house party-like atmosphere thanks to darkly lit hallways, comfy couches, and an outdoor patio with hammocks, ample seating and spiked sno-cones from the old-school camper posted up out back; there's plenty to talk about with whomever you meet there -- and a dance floor busting out old-school hits if you want to take it to the next-ish level.
Harvard & Stone
Hollywood
This always-hopping two-story bar from the Houston brothers evokes the World War II-era with factory-like details and suspender-clad bartenders serving up an innovative, always-changing cocktail list, with a separate, tiny R&D bar in the back the perfect place to strike up conversation with a new "friend" before moving over to the main room to watch a band or -- even better -- a suggestive, sexy burlesque show.
No Vacancy
Hollywood
Allegedly a former bordello, the entrance to this huge bar -- which involves a bed, naturally -- means you’ve got an instant conversation starter with whomever you’ve been eying. Once inside, the bar's got plenty more to discuss, including live jazz music and burlesque performers on the weekends, as well as showcases from rock bands and the occasional tightrope-walker. Seriously.
Sassafras
Hollywood
This Southern-inspired saloon has a unique drink list -- including barrel-aged cocktails -- as well as suggestive house favorites like the very boozy Sex on the Bayou. Close quarters mean spontaneous dancing to the bands playing on the overhanging balcony which range from swing, to blues, brass, and more, and the intimate, cozy, setup on the front-porch -- with rustic fireplaces and wicker chairs -- are also perfect for quieter getting-to-know-you-and-your-tonsils “conversation.”
The Well
Hollywood
The Well’s a longtime local favorite for singles, thanks to low-key lighting, an excellent vodka selection, and spacious (dark) leather booths, which surround the elevated square bar in the center -- making scanning the room for other single people extra-easy.
The Woods
Hollywood
This true neighborhood haunt attracts locals with its Friday social night -- a weekly promotion that through its "don't leave single" tagline ostensibly lays the groundwork for bar goers looking to get laid (uh, or find their soul mate). And if that’s not enough, they serve happy hour every night until 10pm, which gives you no excuse not to buy the cutie you’ve been eyeing a (cheap) drink.
The Blind Donkey
Pasadena
This divey whiskey bar is a prime destination for Pasadena singles based on the right combination of mood lighting (dimly lit, of course), feel-good tunes at a volume that’s conducive to conversation, and large liquor selection. Additionally, you and your date-ish-person can also loosen up over a game of chess, shuffle board, or checkers -- just don't get too competitive, or you may be left alone to king yourself.
The Bungalow
Santa Monica
This bougie beachfront staple maintains a relaxed and romantic vibe, steps away from the ocean. Always swarming with an influx of bros and ladies dressed to impress, it’s the perfect place to meet other singles, thanks to a multi-room setup that includes indoor and outdoor seating, and plenty of activities ranging from ping pong to sitting by fire pits. The lines to get in can be long, but turn that negative into a positive: if the person in front or behind you is someone you want to chat with, they've sort of held hostage with you for the duration.
Tenants of the Trees
Silver Lake
This lively, indoor/outdoor cocktail bar has become an Eastside respite for creative types, which means that the model-y person with the floppy hat you’ve been checking out while they dance to one of the venue’s rotating DJs is probably, uh, a model. And you've got to try, right?
The Virgil
Silver Lake
This divey cocktail bar is a hotspot for Eastside hipsters who aren’t afraid to let loose. It may seem like a hot mess on the weekends (because it is), but that just means a whole load of single people getting down on the dance floor to tunes provided by featured DJs, which range from retro-funk to current electro-rock. However, if you’re not up for meeting someone on the dance floor (or once you do) you can peruse over to the other side of the bar, which has ample seating, a mellower atmosphere, and no lack of dark corners.
4100
Silver Lake
A bangin’ juke box, stiff drinks, and a circular bar setup give single people all the right commodities to have enough liquid courage to talk to the hottie across the way. And who knows, if things go really well, maybe you’ll get to take him/her into the photo booth for an intimate moment or outside for some delicious, out-of-this-world BBQ from the always-there cart.
Hinano Cafe
Venice
This beloved, beachside dive is known as Venice’s favorite last-call bar, giving less-than-sober singles a perfect late-night spot to slurrily converse while grabbing one of the bar's world-famous burgers. You can also get there early and start early: they've got pool tables, a great jukebox, and occasional bands on the weekend.
The Venice Whaler
Venice
This Venice staple is the perfect boardwalk dive bar for meet-ups over stiff drinks and good food, which is why it’s also one of our favorite beachside bars in Los Angeles, one of the best happy-hour spots and one of the best karaoke bars for beachcombers -- all of which make it a perfect spot to "accidentally" side up on a sexy surfer boy or girl.
Bar Lubitsch
West Hollywood
This multiple-roomed Russian-themed lounge makes it possible to have various kinds of no-shame nights in the same place -- starting with getting down in dim, red-lit ambiance in the dancy Red Room before moving towards a more relaxed, boothy vibe in the up-front Bar Room. There's also a patio, and the bar as a whole has over 200 choices of vodka from around the world, allowing you and your new honey to go on a little adventure without ever actually leaving WeHo.
Laurel Hardware
West Hollywood
This chic barstaurant’s got layers to its hookup scene: from the moment you walk into the inviting dining room, you feel like you’re being sized-up by the over-eager bar goers that up front. Heading towards the back, the wrap around lines for the bathroom are perfect for striking up awkward conversation, and the back patio’s sort of the spot to hit once you’ve hit paydirt. It doesn’t end there, either -- if things go particularly well, it’s also one of WeHo’s favorite places to be on Saturday and Sunday mornings for morning-after brunch.
Pearl’s
West Hollywood
This charming upscale bar-lounge rests on top of Rock & Reilly’s and is one of our favorite Sunset strip hotspots as well as one of the best rooftop bars located in the heart of West Hollywood. But those factors aside, it’s perfect for singles thanks to its romantic ambiance, which resembles an enchanted garden, complete with an ivy-clad pergola, wicker chairs, and a fireplace that gets extra-cozy on winter nights.
The Den on Sunset
West Hollywood
The Den on Sunset’s cozy beer garden, equipped with an elongated fireplace in the center, gives bar goer’s year-round opportunity to make casual conversation; the bar also throws themed events on the regular with free food and discount cocktails aimed at getting people to know each other -- which is as good an excuse as any to, uh, get to know someone new.
The Hudson
West Hollywood
The Hudson's right in the center of WeHo which sort of puts it right in the center of the city -- so it's no surprise people from all over the place come here with the hopes of meeting someone new. The dark corners and extremely attractive staff don't hurt the cause, either.
