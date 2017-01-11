I Went to a Naked Painting Party at a Mexican Nudist Resort

I downed a shot of tequila as the party-goers started to arrive. Ladies strolled in wearing flowing sarongs, which immediately fell to the floor upon entry. The men were even more casual than that, if you know what I mean. Flying high on a fresh tequila buzz I watched, wide-eyed, at what unfurled. First, it is important to note that the brochures were a tad... misleading. The average guest at the resort is in his or her 40s or 50s, and 98% of them are couples. And, in all honesty, you probably would've been the fittest one there. Try as you might to find Beach Barbie and All-Inclusive Ken, it becomes abundantly apparent that no one actually gives a fuck about CrossFit or the proper paleo diet. (Let's just say that this advertisement is probably a litttttle deceptive). But that’s kind of the best part. No one cares what you look like or who you are, either. No one cares about your birthmark or the fact that your abs don’t look like Channing Tatum’s. Because NO ONE ELSE’S ABS LOOK LIKE THAT. Nudists just wanna have fun. Naked fun. Especially with paint.