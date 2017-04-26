Foreigners on What They Love Most About Dating Americans

There are several benefits to dating people from other countries. The exciting accents. The long-term potential for dual citizenship, which may especially interest some of you right now for no reason in particular.
Lucky for you, there's plenty of things foreign folks like about dating Americans, too. Hear it straight from people who've already tried it.
The men here are low-maintenance and direct
"I really appreciate my boyfriend's ability to get dressed without it being a huge competition for the mirror. Italian men are worse than women and the whole place winds up smelling like their cologne." -- Alessandra, 32, Italy
"I am sorry, but guys at home in France are so annoyingly into themselves. American men seem much more interested in getting to know you. I love our French men as long as I do not have to date them." -- Claire, 35, France
"I don't have tons of experience with Americans, but the ones I have dated tend to be much more open about how they are feeling and what they want, which makes it easier to date. You like me? Great. You just want sex? OK, good to know." -- Natalie, 28, London
American men are more egalitarian
"Spanish men are so macho! Everything is such a big deal to a Spaniard, whereas American men seem to be much cooler about things and much more open-minded when it comes to women." -- Salena, 35, Spain
"Yes, they will buy your dinner and bring you flowers, but most European men are still in the dark ages when it comes to gender roles." -- Penelope, 39, Latvia
American women are self-assured... and great in bed
"American women are not 'easier' than other women, but I would say they are way more comfortable flirting and being sexual than a lot of women in Europe. I think there's a freshness about sex in America that makes it more fun to be with an American woman." -- Stephen, 30, Germany
"The best thing about dating my American girlfriend is her true New York spirit: the idea that she can do anything, anytime, and doesn’t have to apologize for putting herself first. A certain degree of selfishness is essential for a well-working relationship and New Yorkers seem to have that built into their DNA." -- Philipp, 32, Germany
"I love how American women are so positive. They really believe in you and they want the best for you." -- Alex, 41, Brazil
"As a general rule, Americans are not going to beat around the bush. When they feel something, they will tell you -- whether it's that they like, want, or don't like or want something. I love knowing where I stand." -- Jacob, 43, Israel
"American women are amazing in bed. The best in the world." -- Francesco, 43, Italy
We're more fun
"I like American men because they do not take themselves too seriously. They do what they like to do and don't worry about what others think of them." -- Kylie, 33, Malta
"American women are very cool about doing random things. They will go to a sporting event and have a beer and relax as quickly as they’ll put on heels and go to a nice restaurant." -- James, 28, Britain
There's nothing like an American's sense of humor
"Guys in the US are really funny. They love to laugh and make you laugh and they are willing to make fools of themselves to make you smile. That shows confidence." -- Olessia, 37, Russia
"I think US women can take a joke. They don't take everything so seriously like a lot of women in Europe which can make conversations flow better." -- Emannuel, 25, Bulgaria
We're sexy... and we know it
"I think there is a confidence with being sexy here in the US that many women are afraid to show elsewhere. American women will dress sexy, flirt, and be assertive when they like a guy. They aren't afraid to come on to you!" -- Mikal, 34, Russia
"I once had an American woman I did not know grab me and kiss me at a bar. That does not happen often in London." -- Harold, 38, Sweden
There's no pressure
"I think people in the US are much more casual about dating which takes the pressure off. Back home in Turkey, it's like you get pressure after a month." -- Alim, 27, Turkey
"American women date a lot of guys and expect guys to be dating a lot of girls. You have time to get to know someone before you have to make some huge decision." -- Gael, 32, Spain
And, for the W:
"They're not British!" -- Liza, 42, Britain
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.