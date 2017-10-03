Bae Area: 30 Free Places to Take Your Date

Dating is expensive. And as anyone who's lived here for more than five minutes knows, dating in and around the most expensive city in America can empty your wallet out faster than you can say "median rent is what now?" But as you may have heard, love don’t cost a thing, and while our city is plenty pricey, there are many more free options than the ol’ Netflix and chill. Here are a few of our top picks for having a killer time in the Bay Area... without going broke.
1. Nibble some good fortune together
Chinatown
If you're feeling lucky, the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory has free tours and free samples. The little factory houses just three workers, and cranks out tens of thousands of hand-folded cookies a day. Grab a bag of cookies for just a few bucks on your way out -- they even offer cookies with "adult" fortunes that you can nervously laugh about with your date
2. Squeal over adorable seal pups
Marin
The Marine Mammal Center rescues and rehabilitates marine mammals (mostly seals) before releasing them back into their habitat -- and, yes, that includes baby seals. Join in on the collective "aww's" with free admission, or take a docent-led tour for less than ten bucks.
3. Check out local artists in Oakland
Uptown Oakland
Spend the third Thursday of each month exploring the after hours of a dozen galleries and creative spaces along 25th Street in Oakland. The ever-popular Oakland Art Murmur event is the more laid back version of their bustling First Fridays, and optimal for providing inspiration for when you’re back home recreating the Swayze-at-the-pottery-wheel scene from Ghost.
4. Explore some ruins
Lincoln Park
Ok, it might feel a little macabre to run around some decaying buildings at the start of a relationship, but we swear, the ruins of the famed Sutro Baths are actually really beautiful. Climb around the remaining foundations, look for see an otters, and hike up to Lands End to check out the reconstructed labyrinth, which lives on despite wind, rain, and vandals -- just like your love will. Hopefully.
5. Laugh it up
Upper Haight
Swing by historic Club Deluxe every third Monday of the month for a free night of comedy. Both local and national acts have been known to drop in for a show (and one of the club’s signature greyhound cocktails), including hometown favorite Margaret Cho.
6. Listen to the song of the sea
Marina
No, we don’t mean that ever-enchanting bark of the Bay’s sea lions, but the Wave Organ up near San Francisco’s Yacht Harbor. A series of pipes rely on the crashing waves to create a symphony of musical sea sounds. Plenty of seating along with stunning views of the Bay have made this tranquil spot a romantic favorite for the past three decades.
7. Shake your booties
Mission
Free Sunday night dance parties at The Knockout give you a chance to show off your moves and get down with your bad selves.
8. Keep the fire burning at Ocean Beach
Ocean Beach
Snuggle up by the Pacific with an Ocean Beach bonfire. Pack firewood, blankets, and a picnic for a night under the stars... or a precursor to recreating the video for "Drunk in Love."
9. Go treasure hunting at Alemany Flea Market
Bernal Heights
Alemany may not be an all-day trip like Alameda, or come with views like Treasure Island, but it’s a true down-and-dirty flea market full of kitschy finds is actually free to enjoy. Spend the money you saved on that CCR record you’re sure to stumble on.
10. Invest in getting to say, "I saw them when…"
Mission
Some of the best music in the Bay Area won’t cost you dime. Seated in the heart of Valencia Street, Amnesia hosts an array of free shows featuring hometown artists and comedians. The small, dimly lit watering hole is great for drinking, dancing, and discovering the next big band.
11. Watch beer get made
Berkeley
Stop by the Trumer Pils Brauerei for a tour at 3:15 Monday through Friday to learn how beer gets made. Make a reservation, though -- even though these tours are free, they tend to book up.
12. Stop and smell the roses (and basically every other kind of kind of flower ever)
Golden Gate Park
Enjoy 55 sprawling acres of greenery absolutely free at the city’s Botanical Gardens. Their renowned Magnolia tree collection is genuinely pretty marvelous, and practically made for
romantic strolls.
13. Get a sneak peek at the future of art and design
SoMa, Potrero Hill and Oakland
Student showcases from the California College of the Arts range from architectural robots to glass blowing demos, and are available most weeks of the year in both San Francisco and Oakland. For a look at what more established contemporary artists are up to, stop by the school’s SoMa-based Wattis Institute for the Contemporary Arts.
14. Step right into that 90s Gap commercial
Golden Gate Park
Every Sunday afternoon in Golden Gate Park, Lindy in the Park offers up free swing dance lessons for beginners. Check the website for updates (this one is weather-permitting, obvs), then hit up this RomCom-waiting-to-happen outing.
15. Find amour in the arcade
Fisherman’s Wharf
Your instinct might be to avoid the Wharf, but it just so happens to be the home of one of San Francisco’s most charming date spots. Musée Mécanique offers hundreds of antique coin operated games. Best of all, the prices haven’t changed much: admission is free, and you can stay entertained all afternoon with the coinage you found under the couch cushion: games start at one cent.
16. Face down a volcano
Berkeley Hills
Giant labyrinths, scenic trails, a 9.5 million year old volcano -- oh, and cows: check, check, check, and check. Robert Sibley Volcanic Preserve in the Berkeley Hills is the kind of hiking destination that will make you forget that you’re just outside of city life. With miles upon miles of trails to explore and wildlife to observe, the preserve is an awe-inspiring escape.
17. Pretend you’re cultured at Yerba Buena
Yerba Buena
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts offers free admission the first Tuesday of each month. The contemporary art gallery has been featuring rotating exhibitions of film, performance, and visual arts since 1993. Bonus: show up early to check out the adjoining gardens.
18. Get golden
Presidio
"That’s for tourists," you may cringe -- and you wouldn’t be wrong, but you also wouldn’t be very fun. The Golden Gate Bridge is full of tourists, and with good reason. Not only is the view something to behold, but the structure itself is an art deco dream. On the other side, you can also keep walking along the trail to Horseshoe Bay... so go ahead and proudly take a hand-held walk across one of the Wonders of the Modern World, and remember that we should be stoked to live so close to it.
19. Rock out in the redwoods
Sunset
Head over to Stern Grove, where a beautiful little amphitheater attracts big crowds -- and names. Nab a scenic spot by the stage and take in free shows by the likes of Mavis Staples, George Clinton, Michael McDonald, and Andrew Bird.
20. Get weird at Albany Bulb
Albany Bulb
If your date seeks adventure, there’s nothing like a little exploration of the Albany Bulb. Formerly a dump, the unusual peninsula has since been reclaimed by artists and transients. Graffiti, art installations, and remnants of past earthquakes make up this funky little destination.
21. Refuse to grow up
Castro
The iconic Seward Street slides are just one of those many weird and wonderful attractions that keeps San Francisco, well, San Francisco. Try out the two steep concrete slides that were erected in the 70s to protest development… and have been well-worn by butts since. Proptip: BYO cardboard to protect your tush.
22. Serenade your date
El Cerito
Free Thursday - Saturday night karaoke at Mel-o-dee Cocktail Lounge means one of two things: your date will be super impressed by how great you are at singing, or you'll learn that they have a totally decent sense of humor. Win/win?
23. Go on a sailboat ride
Berkeley
The Cal sailing club offers monthly free sailboat rides, always on Sundays. What's more romantic than being out on a boat in the Bay?
24. Get a bird's-eye view of the Bay
Golden Gate Park
One of the best parts of the de Young is free for all: the Hamon Observation Tower takes guests 144ft above the city for sensational 360-degree views of San Francisco, the Marin Headlands, and beyond. Look for your house... or that Frisbee that got stuck in a redwood.
25. Taste some samples in Jack London
Jack London Square
Every Sunday, local growers gather in picturesque Jack London Square for one very Instagram-ready and wallet-friendly Farmers’ Market. Admission is free, so stop by and check out cooking demos and sample sustainable ingredients while supporting local farmers.
26. Let Coit Tower leave you literally breathless
North Beach
Though daunting, the climb up Telegraph Hill is worth the effort: there are spectacular views and likely wild parrot sightings for those willing to make the trip. Once inside Coit, admire the historic (and fiercely protected) WPA frescos on the ground floor for free.
27. Have a Friday night picnic at Fort Mason
Marina
Off the Grid transforms Fort Mason Center into California’s largest weekly street food market every Friday night. Live bands, DJs, and nearly thirty local food and beverage trucks join the party for one giant rain or shine picnic (you can also BYO, of course)...
28. Make Friday your masterpiece
Golden Gate Park
Friday Nights at the de Young cater to art and culture lovers on a budget. From April through November, the fine art museum opens its doors to the community for an evening of performance art, music, theatre, discussions, demonstrations, and more. Each week offers a new theme and specialty cocktails (for a few bucks more).
29. Plan a grandparent-approved day out
Lake Merritt
Oakland’s Lake Merritt has been a classic date site for generations. The lake itself is a stunner, but take time to admire the gardens, feed the ducks, or just relaxing under a tree (k-i-s-s-i-n-g).
30. Hit up the Music Concourse
Golden Gate Park
For over a century, San Franciscans have been charmed by the sounds emanating from the Spreckels Temple of Music in Golden Gate Park. Sandwiched between the de Young and the California Academy of Sciences, the concourse fills with the music of the Golden Gate Park Band every Sunday afternoon.
Laura Braun is a San Francisco-based writer with a date night budget to match. Her work can be found in She Shreds, Fest300, The Battery, and more @LauraBraun.